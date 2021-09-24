5 autumn walks in Sussex to delight the senses
Autumn is a season of metamorphosis and as the leaves start to change and the air becomes crisper, it provides the perfect backdrop for a ramble through the countryside.
These 5 walks in Sussex will most definitely delight your senses this Autumn
Halnaker Circular
Take a stroll through the famous tunnel of trees that leads you alongside an old Roman road and up to the beautiful Halnaker Windmill. For full details of this pretty walk, head over to: www.alltrails.com/halnaker-circular
Where: Denge Ln, Chichester PO18 0NF
Sensory Highlights: Beautiful tree tunnel, lots of textures to explore and collect along the way. Sunset at Halnaker Windmill
Mill Hill Walk
This walk is recommended by a park ranger from the South Downs National Park, and it allows you to take in some fantastic views over the River Adur, Worthing and the gothic chapel at Lancing College. For full details of the walk, click here: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/south-downs-park-rangers-favourite-walks-sussex
Where: 200 Old Shoreham Rd, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 5TE
Sensory Highlights: Breathtaking panoramic views over the Adur valley, Mill Hill Nature Reserve is full of many different kinds of plants with varying textures. Birds of prey have also been spotted on the reserve. for
Arundel River Walk
This circular route starts off at the Arundel museum and heritage centre and traces its way along the River Arun and to the Wildfowl and Wetland trust before arriving at the museum again. A recommended pitstop at the tasty Black Rabbit pub (kitchen is closed on Mondays, and booking is required). For full details of the walk, click here: www.alltrails.com/arundel-river-walk
Where: Mill Rd, Arundel BN18 9PA
Sensory highlights: Bustling wildlife on and around the River Arun, you may be lucky to see bird murmurations as the weather starts to get colder.
Channel Way to Oldtown Walk
This picturesque coastal walk will delight anyone looking for a ramble along elevated pathways that offer fantastic panoramas over the English Channel, maybe on a really clear day, you might get a glimpse of France too.
Where: Channel Way, Fairlight, Hastings, East Sussex TN35 4BP
Sensory highlights: Elevated coastal paths with differing terrains, the sea breeze and great viewpoints
Robertsbridge to Saleshurst
This route from Robertsbridge to Saleshurst crosses the River Rother and takes in some picturesque landscapes despite its relatively short length. Click here for the full details of the walk: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/walk-around-robertsbridge
Where: Brightling Rd, Robertsbridge TN32 5DJ
Sensory highlights: Open fields, wooded areas and the River Rother
