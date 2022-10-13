Why I love walking at Bamford Edge

Reader Stephanie Reaney describes why Bamford Edge is the perfect place to find some peace

Why is Bamford Edge one of your favourite Derbyshire walks?

It was my first ever walk in the Peak District a year ago and although there is a steep incline, it was an appropriate level of walk for myself as a beginner.

It definitely challenged me but still left me wanting more, hence why I have since gone back many times to explore more routes.

It was also very peaceful up there, so I sat for a while and it was the calmest I had felt for a very long time.

What is it that makes this part of Derbyshire so appealing?

The views and distance you can see is just incredible, for a relatively short hike it really offers a lot.

I came down through a wooded area too which was calm and beautiful to walk through. There is often lots of wildlife up there too.

The area is covered in heather in the summer months and there's often sheep, dragon flies and all sorts up there.

Is there any part of Bamford Edge or the area that you particularly look forward to seeing/visiting?

I love sitting on the rock overlooking Ladybower Reservoir and I also found a little cave/ledge in one of the rocks whilst exploring. It’s a great spot to sit inside to have my picnic and look out across the fields.

Who do you tend to go walking with?

I go solo walking as a peace retreat, if you like. It helps me clear my mind for a while but there's often people around to talk to or that offer to take a photo.

What do you look for in a good walk?

Scenario is what typically attracts me initially to any walk but also the challenge and excitement of talking to people who have different reasons for walking.

It’s great to hear about different life stories but at the same time knowing that you always have something in common – the beautiful countryside you are enjoying.



Are there any other places in Derbyshire you particularly enjoy walking?

There are many but I really enjoyed recent walks at Middle Black Clough waterfall and Thor's Cave.

