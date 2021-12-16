A video tour exploring the history of the Barthomley Massacre

Our history man visits pretty Barthomley where the blood of villagers was shed in a massacre by Royalist troops.

The beautiful village of Barthomley is mentioned in the Domesday book of 1086 AD when it was referred to as Bertemleu. The village had strong links with the Crewe family from the 14th century onwards and it was Ranulph Crewe who built Crewe Hall between 1615 to 1636, just two and a half miles away.

But it was the tragic events of Christmas 1643 that were to put the village of Barthomley into the pages of history and today the village is remembered for what became known as the Barthomley Massacre.

Standing on high ground known as Barrow Hill and overlooking the village is an ancient church dedicated to St Bertoline, an eighth-century prince who became a hermit following the death of his beautiful wife.

A Norman church was believed to have stood on this site, built by the lords of the manor during the 12th century before being rebuilt again during the 15th century. Today, all that remains of the Norman church is a doorway reconstructed into the church during the 19th century.

But it is the church tower dating to the late 15th century that tells the horrific story of the massacre carried out by Royalist troops during the English Civil War.

It was a cold day on the eve of Christmas 1643 when Royalist soldiers entered the village after plundering the surrounding countryside. Twenty men from the village sought refuge in the church in the hope of gaining protection from the invaders, as Major Connought and his forces took control of the building.

In a blind panic, the villagers took to the tower and steeple climbing high up in the hope of escaping the soldiers. Immediately the troops began to pile up benches, mats, rushes and anything else flammable they could lay their hands upon and placed these at base of the tower. These were quickly lit and within minutes thick smoke began to bellow upwards into the tower where the 20 were hiding.

The men pleaded for their lives as the smoke and flames rose ever higher. Connought ordered them to come down to safety and they duly descended, however, once the commanding officer had control of them he stripped them naked before putting 12 of them to the sword and murdering them in cold blood, against the laws of Arms and Nations.

Major Connought did not stop there, after slitting the throat of villager John Fowler, he then took his troops back into Barthomley to carry on their plundering.

At the end of the Civil War, this tragic event was not forgotten, and had King Charles decided to plead at his trial at Westminster Hall then the events at Barthomley would most certainly have been one of the charges brought against him.

If you visit St Bertoline’s church look inside for it is here you will find the Crewe chapel built by Sir Ranulph Crewe in 1608, with stone effigies and tombs dating from the 14th, 16th and 19th centuries.

My film, Murder In The Name of the King, shot at Barthomley, can be viewed for free with many other local history films by visiting my channel, youtube.com/Tvpresenter4history.

Look out for

Fifteenth-century church tower – site of the 1643 massacre

Stone effigy and tomb of Sir Robert Foulshurst, circa 1390 AD

Stone effigy and tomb of priest Robert Foulshurst, circa 1529 AD

White marble altar tomb of Lady Houghton, 1887 AD















