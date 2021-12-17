Lancashire walk - Belmont and Rivington

This walk around Belmont and Rivington takes in one of the region’s most visible landmarks.

Belmont nestles below the steep north eastern flank of Winter Hill the summit of which has numerous TV masts including one that is 1,015.4ft/309.48metres high. The total height of the mast and Winter Hill is 2,553ft/778.1metres above sea level and this makes the top of the mast the highest TV mast in the United Kingdom. This circular walk takes in the base of the mast then the tower on Rivington Pike.

Beautiful Belmont is tucked between the hills - Credit: John Lenehan

1: This is from where I parked at the Black Dog. Leave the car park and turn right, then right again onto the main A675 road and follow this, passing the San Marino Restaurant on the left.

2: There is a stile on the right side of the road just further on from the restaurant, cross this stile and keep on through a small wood to reach another stile. Cross this stile and turn right, then follow the long steep path up towards the TV masts. Reach a gate and a stile, cross the stile and join a main track then turn left and follow the track passing the main TV mast on the right.

Note: There is a memorial plaque to George Henderson on the left that makes interesting reading. In 1958 a passenger plane with three crew and 39 passengers crashed in very bad weather on the summit of Winter Hill. 37 of the passengers died in the crash.

3: Just past the mast, go between two gate posts and cross a cattle grid, then turn right and pick up a rather indistinct footpath. There are three metal railed enclosures around the mast guy ropes, keep on the path that passes just to the left of the centre enclosure and then the path becomes more distinct and Rivington Pike can be seen in the distance. Follow the path all the way to reach the tower on the pike hill.

Note: The Pike is 1,191ft/363metres high and the tower was built in 1733 by John Andrews of Rivington Hall. There is a fell race from nearby Horwich up to the pike and back. I did it in 1981 when the winner John Wild set the record of 15mins 53 seconds for the 3.2 mile/ 5.2km race with a climb of 699 Ft/213 metres. I seem to remember I did pretty well in the race but was nowhere near John Wild who later that year won the British Fell Runner Championship at his first attempt.

Our man at the tower on Rivington Pike - Credit: John Lenehan

4: Leave the tower by keeping the side facing the coast to the right and then down some steps that lead to a track leading downhill to reach a stile leading into a main track with a stone building facing. Cross the stile and turn left and carry on the track to reach a stile on the right and cross this and go down some more steps that lead to a track cross road, then turn right and follow the path through woods until it exits to a main track to reach the Pigeon Tower.

Note: The track passes the Japanese Gardens, part of the amazing gardens and buildings built by Lord Leverhulme, the inventor of Sunlight Soap. It is well worth taking the short diversion to the Japanese Garden.

One of the buildings in the Japanese gardens on Rivington Pike - Credit: John Lenehan

5: At the Pigeon Tower the track forks, take the right fork and follow a wide stony track that eventually reaches the main road, then turn right and follow the road uphill and pass the car park area at Horden Stoops. Keep on the road as it descends down towards Belmont and reach a stile on the left.

Note: The Pigeon Tower had three floors, the top one being the sewing room of Lady Lever and the lower floors held doves and pigeons.

6: Cross the stile a turn right and follow a rough footpath over moorland and follow this downhill to reach a gate and stile. Cross the stile and keep on the path to reach a step stile in a stone wall.

7: Cross the stile and follow the path with a wire fence on the left to reach a gate and stile. Cross the stile and immediately turn right down a narrow path with a wire fence on the right then turn left into a wider track that turns into a road that leads past some houses to reach the main A675 road then turn right and follow this back to the Black Dog.

The walk route - Credit: OS

Compass points

Start and finish: Belmont

Note: I parked on the Black Dog car park and arranged to have a meal after the walk.

Distance: 6.75 miles/10.86km

Time: 3.5 hours

Terrain: Mostly on good tracks, but open moor section to Rivington Pike and some of section between 6 and 7 on the map can be very muddy after wet weather. Good boots essential.

Map: OS Explorer 287 West Pennine Moors.

Facilities: I couldn’t find any public toilets in the village.