Cornwall pub walk named second best in the UK

There’s nothing better after a long hike than rewarding yourself with a cold pint and a bite to eat, and now new research has revealed the 10 best pub walks across the UK.

Park Leisure analysed the Google Reviews of pubs located along Britain’s favourite walks, and the scenic coastal hike from Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay took top spot, based on both the quality and quantity of refreshment options.

There are an impressive 49 pubs close to the 6.8-mile trail, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5. The Arch and Abbey is the highest rated of these, scoring 4.7.

Lisa Williams, Director of Marketing and Holiday Sales, at Park Leisure, said:

“It’s great to see some of the most stunning walks the UK has to offer being spotlighted in our research. Working up an appetite is all part of the fun of a big walk and there’s ample opportunity for people to get out and do just that up and down the country. “We encourage anyone that can to get out and experience the very best of the British outdoors, just don’t forget about all the excellent pubs and restaurants along the way!”

St Ives to Zennor

Taking into account both the quantity and quality of the pubs on these magnificent walks, the second placing walk was the St Ives to Zennor Walk. There is an offering of 37 pubs with an average rating of 4.4, and a particular pub that stands out from the crowd being The Pilchard Press Ale House, with a rating of 4.8.

The walk consists of following the coast along from St Ives so be prepared for some hills as you go. Pick up the coastal path from the west side of Porthmeor Beach and keep going until you reach your destination. You can check the full walk guide here.

