Top 10 sunset trails to try in Cornwall

Perfect for the autumn, these walks allow you to make the most of Cornwall's breath-taking scenery.

As the longer nights set in, it's time to enjoy some stunning sunsets across our gorgeous county. It's also the perfect chance to enjoy a walk so you can get the best view of the changing sky. We've teamed up with AllTrails to bring you ten of the best sunset walks across Cornwall. There is a mix of lengths, difficulties, and locations to help you pick the best for you.

Some AllTrails safety tips to note: If explorers are going to be hiking to a destination to watch a sunset, they'll likely have to do a portion of their return walk in low light or darkness so AllTrails would recommend for hikers to plan ahead and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

1. Lizard Lighthouse and Kynance Cove

Helston

For the breathtaking panoramic views, journey to Britain's most southerly point. Follow the cascading coastline, passing hidden coves and soft white sands, surrounded by crystal blue sea, before you settle to watch the sunset. Choose to walk, hike or ride your bike, there's an option for all!

Level: Moderate Length: 7.1km

Stop to take in the view at sunset - Credit: AllTrails

2. Rough Tor and Brown Willy

Camelford

This route in the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty takes you to the peak of Little Rough Tor, Rough Tor, and Brown Willy. There are some steep hill climbs to navigate, but the sunset views from the top of the peak make the effort well worth it.

Level: Moderate Length: 7.4km

3. Tintagel and Barras Nose Walk

Tintagel

This is a circular walk along the coastline at Tintagel on the north Cornish coast. The spiralling route leads to the open clifftops, with its all-encompassing views of the Atlantic coast making this a spectacular sunset spot.

Rich in history, the nearby village and Tintagel Castle are associated with the legends surrounding King Arthur and the knights of the Round Table - becoming one of the most-visited places in Britain.

Level: Easy Length: 3.3-mile circular trail

The view along the Rough Tor walk - Credit: AllTrails

More Trails:

4. St Catherine's Point Circular Walk, 4.5km, Easy

5. Rame Head Peninsula Circular Walk, 9.5km, Moderate

6. Godrevy Lighthouse and Mutton Cove, 4.8km, Easy

7. Botallack Coast and Levant Mine, 3.4km, Moderate

8. Crackington Haven and Cambeak, 5.5km, Moderate

9. Padstow and Trevone Circular, 12.2km, Moderate

10. Bodmin Moor and Cheesewring, 5.5km, Moderate

Godrevy Lighthouse at sunset - Credit: Rick Hanley, Flickr

AllTrails helps people explore the outdoors with hand-curated trail maps along with photos, reviews, and user recordings crowdsourced from its community of millions of registered hikers, mountain bikers, and trail runners so you can find the perfect hike you're looking for. AllTrails it’s the most trusted and used outdoors platform in the world and you'll never run out of options with over 300,000 trails, and 22,000 trails in the U.K. alone!

