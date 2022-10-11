Top 10 sunset trails to try in Devon

Perfect for the autumn, these walks allow you to make the most of Devon's breath-taking scenery.

As the longer nights set in, it's time to enjoy some stunning sunsets across our gorgeous county. It's also the perfect chance to enjoy a walk so you can get the best view of the changing sky. We've teamed up with AllTrails to bring you ten of the best sunset walks across Devon. There is a mix of lengths, difficulties, and locations to help you pick the best for you.

Some AllTrails safety tips to note: If explorers are going to be hiking to a destination to watch a sunset, they'll likely have to do a portion of their return walk in low light or darkness so AllTrails would recommend for hikers to plan ahead and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

1. Beer and Branscombe Circular

Seaton

This is a coastal circular route that begins in the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Along the way you will discover a variety of historic sites and unique geologic structures. Take in the views of the sweeping coast, before settling at a nearby pub for a bite to eat.

Level: Moderate Length: 8.2km

Learn more

The view along the Beer and Branscombe Circular - Credit: AllTrail

2. Morte Point and Bull Point Circular

Woolacombe

Once notorious for smugglers and wreckers, this stretch of coastline is now a great place to get away from the crowds and enjoy the dramatic scenery of cliffs, rocky headlands and sandy bays. As you stare out to sea, you might be lucky enough to spot a seal. Be sure to enjoy the coastal heathland and maritime grasslands, which are great habitats for birds and other wildlife.

Level: Moderate Length: 7.7km

Learn more

3. Speke's Mill Mouth Waterfall via Hartland Quay and Blackpool Mill Beach

Hartland

This is a circular route taking in the beauty of the North Devon coastline as the sunset stretches across the sky, with both natural and historic sights along the way. While out walking the route, you will traverse the picturesque countryside and make your way to the coast to view the plunging waters of the Speke’s Mill Mouth Waterfall before continuing along the coast to Hartland Quay and Blackpool Mill Beach.

Level: Moderate Length: 8.9km

Learn more

Speke's Mill Mouth Waterfall - Credit: AllTrail

More Trails:

4. Wistman's Wood, 7.6km, Moderate

5. Lynton, Watersmeet, and Valley of the Rocks, 15.6km, Moderate

6. Castle Drogo and Cod Wood Circular, 12.2km, Moderate

7. Meldon Reservoir and Black Tor, 7.6km, Moderate

8. Croyde and Putsborough Circular, 8.5km, Moderate

9. Cadover Bridge to Shaugh Bridge Circular, 7.2km, Easy

10. Snapes Point, 7.9km, Easy

Lynmouth Bay - Credit: libscouse, fLICKR

AllTrails helps people explore the outdoors with hand-curated trail maps along with photos, reviews, and user recordings crowdsourced from its community of millions of registered hikers, mountain bikers, and trail runners so you can find the perfect hike you're looking for. AllTrails it’s the most trusted and used outdoors platform in the world and you'll never run out of options with over 300,000 trails, and 22,000 trails in the U.K. alone!

Want more from Devon Life?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Devon Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.