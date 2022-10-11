Top 10 sunset trails to try in Dorset

Perfect for the autumn, these walks allow you to make the most of Dorset's breath-taking scenery.

As the longer nights set in, it's time to enjoy some stunning sunsets across our gorgeous county. It's also the perfect chance to enjoy a walk so you can get the best view of the changing sky. We've teamed up with AllTrails to bring you ten of the best sunset walks across Dorset. There is a mix of lengths, difficulties, and locations to help you pick the best for you.

Some AllTrails safety tips to note: If explorers are going to be hiking to a destination to watch a sunset, they'll likely have to do a portion of their return walk in low light or darkness so AllTrails would recommend for hikers to plan ahead and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

1. Durdle Door

Wareham

Durdle Door is one of Dorset’s most photographed and iconic landmarks. Part of Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, you can catch the sun setting through the statuesque rock sea arch. This dramatic coastline is an idyllic spot to watch as the sky sets ablaze.

Level: Easy Length: 4.2km

Langdon Hill and Golden Gap Walk - Credit: AllTrails

2. Langdon Hill and Golden Gap

Bridport

This is a stunning circular route in the Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty that takes you around the base of Langdon Hill and then up to the peak of Golden Gap and the Earl of Antrim Memorial. There is a nice mix of woodlands and open terrain to explore. The sweeping coastal evening views from the top of the peak make the effort well worth it.

Level: Easy Length: 3.7km

3. Fontmell Melbury Downs Circular Walk

Shaftesbury

Explore this undulating route through the countryside. Amongst the landscape of rolling hills, there are plenty of places to stop for a sunset picnic, as you take in the panoramic views of the hazy orange sky.

Level: Easy Length: 6.8km

Fontmell Melbury Downs Circular Walk - Credit: AllTrails

More trails:

4. Golden Cap, 6.6km, Moderate

5. Jurassic Coast Kimmeridge Circular, 14.5km, Moderate

6. Old Harry Rocks and Studland Circular, 10.3km, Moderate

7. Abbotsbury Hills and Coast, 12.7km, Moderate

8. Portland Lighthouse Circular, 5.8km, Easy

9. The Osmington White Horse Circular, 7.1km, Moderate

10. Lulworth Cove to Durdle Door and Ringstead Bay, 11.6km, Moderate

Old Harry Rocks - Credit: SevenSeventyFive, Flickr

