Top 10 sunset trails to try in Norfolk

Perfect for the autumn, these walks allow you to make the most of Norfolk's breath-taking scenery.

As the longer nights set in, it's time to enjoy some stunning sunsets across our gorgeous county. It's also the perfect chance to enjoy a walk so you can get the best view of the changing sky. We've teamed up with AllTrails to bring you ten of the best sunset walks across Norfolk. There is a mix of lengths, difficulties, and locations to help you pick the best for you.

Some AllTrails safety tips to note: If explorers are going to be hiking to a destination to watch a sunset, they'll likely have to do a portion of their return walk in low light or darkness so AllTrails would recommend for hikers to plan ahead and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

1. Horsey Windmills and Dunes Circular

Great Yarmouth

On a circular walk around the village of Horsey, you’ll follow paths through the watery landscapes of the Norfolk Broads National Park, under open, stretching skies. Marshland, old windmills, a wild coast and grey seals are all to be discovered on this trail.

Level: Moderate Length: 9.0km

Learn more

Horsey Windmills and Dunes Circular - Credit: AllTrails

2. Coltishall and Belaugh

Norwich

A circular, countryside trail alongside the old Bure Valley Railway, that’s accessible for all fitness levels. You’ll follow riverside paths and pass through meadows of wildflowers as golden hour approaches.

Level: Easy Length: 6.6km

Learn more

3. Wells-Next-The-Sea to Holkham Beach & Forest

Wells-Next-The-Sea

Passing a cluster of colourful beach huts, the trail will take you along Holkham Beach with its vast unspoiled stretches of sand as well as a pinewood forest that was planted in the 19th Century. The area behind the sandbanks has a saltmarsh with wildlife and flowers such as sea lavender.

After your adventure, head to the Fish and Chip shop in Wells to refuel.

Level: Moderate Length: 16.6km

Learn more

Coltishall and Belaugh walk - Credit: AllTrails

More Trails:

4. Norfolk Mountain Walk, 25.9km, Moderate

5. Thornham to Holme Dunes, 10.9km, Easy

6. Cromer Beach and Overstrand Campsite, 6.4km, Moderate

7. Elsing and the River Wensum, 13.4km, Easy

8. Castle Acre Priory Loop, 10.1km, Moderate

9. Rockland Ramble Circular, 8.9km, Easy

10. The Broads and Boardwalk Trail, 12.1km, Moderate

Wells-Next-The-Sea to Holkham Beach & Forest - Credit: AllTrails

AllTrails helps people explore the outdoors with hand-curated trail maps along with photos, reviews, and user recordings crowdsourced from its community of millions of registered hikers, mountain bikers, and trail runners so you can find the perfect hike you're looking for. AllTrails it’s the most trusted and used outdoors platform in the world and you'll never run out of options with over 300,000 trails, and 22,000 trails in the U.K. alone!

Want more from Norfolk?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Norfolk Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.