Top 10 sunset trails to try in Somerset

Perfect for the autumn, these walks allow you to make the most of Somerset's breath-taking scenery.

As the longer nights set in, it's time to enjoy some stunning sunsets across our gorgeous county. It's also the perfect chance to enjoy a walk so you can get the best view of the changing sky. We've teamed up with AllTrails to bring you ten of the best sunset walks across Somerset. There is a mix of lengths, difficulties, and locations to help you pick the best for you.

Some AllTrails safety tips to note: If explorers are going to be hiking to a destination to watch a sunset, they'll likely have to do a portion of their return walk in low light or darkness so AllTrails would recommend for hikers to plan ahead and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

1. Crook Peak

Winscombe

Once at the top of the peak you can see for miles over Cheddar, the Mendip Hills and Weston-super-Mare, making it the ideal spot to watch the sun sink into the horizon. This walk is both dog and family friendly, with lots of different routes so you choose either a quicker, steeper route or a slower, gradual incline.

Level: Moderate Length: 7.2km

Learn more

Crook Peak at sunset - Credit: AllTrails

2. Cheddar Gorge

Cheddar

Cheddar Gorge is a limestone gorge in the Mendip Hills, carved out during the ice ages, and one of Britain's most spectacular natural landmarks. Discover its awe-inspiring cliffs and its extraordinary subterranean caves, revealing many secrets about our prehistoric ancestors. A tough, uphill walk is rewarded by a golden glowing sunset.

Level: Moderate Length: 6.0km

Learn more

3. Selworthy and Selworthy Beacon

Minehead

A truly enchanting loop, this is a circular walk from the tiny village of Selworthy in Exmoor. It begins outside a mediaeval church, leading you past thatched cottages and a traditional village green to enter the vast and peaceful hillside woodland. Here you will visit Agnes Fountain and have a perfectly framed view of Porlock Bay. Your journey continues with a steep climb up into the open moorland to join the South West Coast Path that leads you to Selworthy Beacon, one of the highest points in Exmoor. You’ll be joined by grazing ponies whilst you gaze at a clifftop sunset, stretching across the Bristol Channel.

Level: Moderate Length: 6.9km

Learn more

Selworthy Beacon view - Credit: AllTrails

More Trails:

4.Galstonbury Tor Loop from Dod Lane, 4.3km, Moderate

5. Beacon Batch Circular, 10.0km, Moderate

6. Bathwick and Claverton Down Circular, 10.3, Moderate

7. Kelston Circular, 11.1km, Moderate

8. Brean Down Fort, 4.8km, Easy

9. Combe Hay and Southstoke Circular, 5.3km, Easy

10. Dunster Walk, 7.2km, Easy

Glastonbury Tor at sunset - Credit: Paul Hudson, Flickr

