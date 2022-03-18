Cumbria walk - Borrowdale and Roundthwaite

There are two Borrowdale Valleys - one is a popular and stunning destination for walkers and cyclists, the other is no less beautiful, but much less busy

The Borrowdale Valley most people know is near Keswick in the northern Lake District is a beautiful place to visit and to walk the high fells. It can also be very busy. In 2016 the Lake District National Park was extended eastward and in doing so captured another Borrowdale Valley, between Kendal and Shap.

This valley is also a beautiful place to visit and although not blessed with the really high fells of its northern counterpoint, its fells are quite high enough for a tough walk. It can also be described as definitely not very busy.

1. Leave the layby, turn left and walk downhill then cross over Hucks Bridge and go through a small metal gate on the right. There is a sign saying: ‘Public Bridleway to Borrowdale or Bretherdale’. Follow the footpath and cross a gate stile and then two more gate stiles then bear right down to a metal gate at the river. Go through this and cross the stepping stones and, once over, reach a track and turn left, then keep following the track with the river on the left.

The track is the obvious way to go and reaches a bridge, cross this and turn right and follow the track as it passes through a series of stiles to pass the partially ruined buildings of High Borrowdale. Reach and go through a metal gate and the track turns right towards the river, at this point there is a post with a footpath marker pointing straight on, follow the marker. The path is a little indistinct but visible and reaches a wire fence on the right and, keeping this on the right, follow the path to reach a metal gate leading into Low Borrowdale Farm.

The view towards Tebay - Credit: John Lenehan

2. Once through the gate, take the track going left uphill and follow this as it turns left and through a gate then, with a wall on the right, follow the path until the wall ends and go through a wooden gate and keep on the path as it gets steeper. The path reaches a col with a path going left to Roundthwaite Common and right to Casterfell Hill, cross this path and then start the long descent on a path leading down to the Village of Roundthwaite. The path reaches a T-junction with another path just behind the houses, turn left and follow the path until it reaches a track and then turn right and, with the river on the left, walk down to the road.

Note: There is the name Roundthwaite Abbey on the map but I could not find any ruins or sign of an abbey. Looking online, I did find a farm called Roundthwaite Abbey in the village but I didn’t see it on the day. Maybe someone could help me.

3. Join the road and turn left. This is Pikestone Lane, a single track tarmac road. Follow the road towards the hamlet of Low Greenholme.

4. Reach a road junction and a sign post saying ‘Bretherdale’. Turn left and follow the road into Bretherdale. The road bends sharp right and a track goes straight on to a gate and sign that says ‘Bretherdale’, this is not a public right of way. Keep on the road and carry on to reach Midwath Stead.

Note: Bretherdale means Valley of the Brother.

Our man meets one of the locals - Credit: John Lenehan

5 The road meets a junction and then goes right. Keep straight, crossing a bridge, and on a track passing a farm on the left to reach a metal gate with a sign saying ‘Unsuitable for Motor Vehicles’, go through the gate and carry on the track. Reach a three-way footpath sign, carry straight on, do not turn right over the bridge.

Carry on to and through a metal gate and begin a very long and steep climb up a rough and stony track and through another gate near the top. The track descends very steeply to a wooden gate then follow the track to the metal gate near the stepping stones near the start of the walk and retrace the path back to the car.

The route - Credit: OS

Compass points

Start and finish: Layby on A6 near Hucks Bridge north of Kendal

Distance: 10 miles/ 16.1km

Time: 6 hours

Terrain: A tough long walk mostly good tracks and roads. The section from Borrowdale over to Roundthwaite is on open moor and footpaths and the upper section of Breasthigh road is track but rough and stony. Good boots and good walking gear are essential

Maps: OS Map OL7 The English Lakes South Eastern Area and OS Map OL19 Howgill Fells and Upper Eden Valley

Facilities: None on route