6 of the best August walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Published: 6:50 PM August 1, 2021   
The Macclesfield Canal by Paul Taylor

The Macclesfield Canal by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during August.

One of the pools on the walk Photo: Paul Taylor

One of the pools on the walk Photo: Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Moore Nature Reserve
August 2020 issue
Explore the land reclaimed by nature in acres of green space and old canals near Warrington. The reserve is home to three types of woodpecker, various owls, sundry warblers and a host of waterfowl, if you're lucky you may spot buzzards, kestrels, sparrowhawks and peregrines, even the odd osprey and red kite
Click here to view the details of the Moore Nature Reserve walk

Blue skies and green fields from Croker Hill by Paul Taylor

Blue skies and green fields from Croker Hill by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Croker Hill
August 2019 issue
Head to the western edge of the Peak District, starting out at Sutton near Macclesfield. Navigating your walk to the 400m summit of Croker Hill will reward you with views of the Cheshire Plain and Manchester.
Click here to view the details of the Croker Hill walk

Entrance to Poynton Coppice by Paul Taylor

Entrance to Poynton Coppice by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Poynton
August 2018 issue
The starting point at Nelson Pit Visitor Centre sets the theme for this walk that explores the industrial heritage of this area.
Click here to view the details of the Poynton walk

Gardens at Walton Hall by Paul Taylor

Gardens at Walton Hall by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Appleton and Higher Walton
August 2017 issue
Warrington is often overlooked as a walking destination, but this gentle stroll around Appleton and Higher Walton shows you don’t always have to head to the country to enjoy a nice walk.
Click here to view the details of the Appleton walk

2014 The well dedicated to St Plegmund by Keith Carter

2014 The well dedicated to St Plegmund by Keith Carter - Credit: Archant

Plemstall
August 2014 issue
Head for the outskirts of Chester to explore the quiet villages of Plemstall, Guilden Sutton and Mickle Trafford.
Click here to view the details of the Plemstall walk

2013 Prestbury by Keith Carter

2013 Prestbury by Keith Carter - Credit: Archant

Prestbury
August 2013 issue
Prestbury is one of the most desirable locations to live in Cheshire and it’s easy to see why when it is surrounded by beautiful countryside.
Click here to view the details of the Prestbury walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.

Cheshire Life
Cheshire

