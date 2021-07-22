10 great circular walks in Cheshire
Cheshire Life
- Credit: Paul Taylor
A selection of circular walks from the Cheshire Life archive, featuring the varied landscape of the county.
Little Budworth
To Little Budworth, for a circular ramble through farmland and forest, with the odd glimpse of Oulton Park thrown in.
Lyme Park and Cluse Hey
Renowned for its wonderful paths and trails, Lyme Park is a romantic treasure trove of stately house, formal gardens, woods and wild moorland. It is a photographer's paradise and a delight for walkers.
Tarporley
Setting off from the centre of Tarporley, the walk then crosses arable fields to Tiverton, following the Sandstone Trail for a while through fields that can be very boggy at times.
Thelwall
This easy, hill-free circular ramble from Thelwall keeps taking you close to busy roads and motorways, but then back into lovely countryside, exploring the Tran Pennine Trail and the Bridgwater Canal.
Oughtrington and Agden (near Lymm)
Setting off from St Peter’s, Oughtrington, you travel through wide grassy tracks, winding country lanes beside meadows of snooker table green, before returning to the starting point along a pretty stretch of canal, on this flat four mile walk.
Barthomley
A stone’s throw from the busy A500, and close to the Staffordshire border, lies the lovely village of Barthomley, where this walk begins and ends.
Delamere Forest and Old Pale Hill
Ascend Old Pale Hill in Delamere and enjoy some great views while treversing the Sandstone Trail and the Delamere Way.
Plumley and Pickmere
The walk begins at one of the county’s great historic pubs, The Smoker Plumley. We go past the radio telescope and on to Pickmere to visit the popular lake.
Nantwich
Following the well signposted Nantwich Riverside Loop, you take in pretty sections of the River Weaver and Shropshire Union Canal.
Astbury
Setting off from the village of Astbury, we head into the countryside to visit the Macclesfield Canal and Little Moreton Hall.
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.