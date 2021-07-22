10 great circular walks in Cheshire

Published: 5:29 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM July 22, 2021

A selection of circular walks from the Cheshire Life archive, featuring the varied landscape of the county.

Budworth Pool - Credit: Paul Taylor

Little Budworth

To Little Budworth, for a circular ramble through farmland and forest, with the odd glimpse of Oulton Park thrown in.

Click here to view the details of the Little Budworth walk



Lyme Hall - Credit: Sally Mosley

Lyme Park and Cluse Hey

Renowned for its wonderful paths and trails, Lyme Park is a romantic treasure trove of stately house, formal gardens, woods and wild moorland. It is a photographer's paradise and a delight for walkers.

Click here to view the details of the Lyme Park walk





Tarporley - Credit: Paul Taylor

Tarporley

Setting off from the centre of Tarporley, the walk then crosses arable fields to Tiverton, following the Sandstone Trail for a while through fields that can be very boggy at times.

Click here to view the details of the Tarporley walk





The Bridgewater Canal - Credit: Paul Taylor

Thelwall

This easy, hill-free circular ramble from Thelwall keeps taking you close to busy roads and motorways, but then back into lovely countryside, exploring the Tran Pennine Trail and the Bridgwater Canal.

Click here to view the details of the Thelwall walk





From the bridge near Lymm Cruising Club - Credit: Paul Taylor

Oughtrington and Agden (near Lymm)

Setting off from St Peter’s, Oughtrington, you travel through wide grassy tracks, winding country lanes beside meadows of snooker table green, before returning to the starting point along a pretty stretch of canal, on this flat four mile walk.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Oughtrington walk



View from Barthomley Road - Credit: Paul Taylor

Barthomley

A stone’s throw from the busy A500, and close to the Staffordshire border, lies the lovely village of Barthomley, where this walk begins and ends.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Barthomley walk



Delamere Forest - Credit: Paul Taylor

Delamere Forest and Old Pale Hill

Ascend Old Pale Hill in Delamere and enjoy some great views while treversing the Sandstone Trail and the Delamere Way.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Delamare walk



Pickmere radio telescope - Credit: Paul Taylor

Plumley and Pickmere

The walk begins at one of the county’s great historic pubs, The Smoker Plumley. We go past the radio telescope and on to Pickmere to visit the popular lake.​​​​​​​

Click here to view the details of the Pickmere walk



The Shropshire Union canal - Credit: Paul Taylor

Nantwich

Following the well signposted Nantwich Riverside Loop, you take in pretty sections of the River Weaver and Shropshire Union Canal.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Nantwich walk

Towpath of the Macclesfield Canal - Credit: Paul Taylor

Astbury

Setting off from the village of Astbury, we head into the countryside to visit the Macclesfield Canal and Little Moreton Hall.

Click here to view the details of the Astbury walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.