Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

10 great circular walks in Cheshire

Logo Icon

Cheshire Life

Published: 5:29 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 5:38 PM July 22, 2021
Pickmere

Pickmere - Credit: Paul Taylor

A selection of circular walks from the Cheshire Life archive, featuring the varied landscape of the county.

Budworth Pool

Budworth Pool - Credit: Paul Taylor

Little Budworth
To Little Budworth, for a circular ramble through farmland and forest, with the odd glimpse of Oulton Park thrown in.
Click here to view the details of the Little Budworth walk
 

Lyme Hall

Lyme Hall - Credit: Sally Mosley

Lyme Park and Cluse Hey
Renowned for its wonderful paths and trails, Lyme Park is a romantic treasure trove of stately house, formal gardens, woods and wild moorland. It is a photographer's paradise and a delight for walkers.
Click here to view the details of the Lyme Park walk


Tarporley

Tarporley - Credit: Paul Taylor

Tarporley
Setting off from the centre of Tarporley, the walk then crosses arable fields to Tiverton, following the Sandstone Trail for a while through fields that can be very boggy at times.
Click here to view the details of the Tarporley walk


The Bridgewater Canal

The Bridgewater Canal - Credit: Paul Taylor

Thelwall
This easy, hill-free circular ramble from Thelwall keeps taking you close to busy roads and motorways, but then back into lovely countryside, exploring the Tran Pennine Trail and the Bridgwater Canal.
Click here to view the details of the Thelwall walk


From the bridge near Lymm Cruising Club

From the bridge near Lymm Cruising Club - Credit: Paul Taylor

Oughtrington and Agden (near Lymm)
Setting off from St Peter’s, Oughtrington, you travel through wide grassy tracks,  winding country lanes beside meadows of snooker table green, before returning to the starting point along a pretty stretch of canal, on this flat four mile walk.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Oughtrington walk
 

View from Barthomley Road

View from Barthomley Road - Credit: Paul Taylor

Barthomley
A stone’s throw from the busy A500, and close to the Staffordshire border, lies the lovely village of Barthomley, where this walk begins and ends.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Barthomley walk
 

Delamere Forest

Delamere Forest - Credit: Paul Taylor

Delamere Forest and Old Pale Hill
Ascend Old Pale Hill in Delamere and enjoy some great views while treversing the Sandstone Trail and the Delamere Way.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Delamare walk
 

Pickmere radio telescope

Pickmere radio telescope - Credit: Paul Taylor

Plumley and Pickmere
The walk begins at one of the county’s great historic pubs, The Smoker Plumley. We go past the radio telescope and on to Pickmere to visit the popular lake.​​​​​​​
Click here to view the details of the Pickmere walk
 

The Shropshire Union canal

The Shropshire Union canal - Credit: Paul Taylor

Nantwich
Following the well signposted Nantwich Riverside Loop, you take in pretty sections of the River Weaver and Shropshire Union Canal.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Nantwich walk

Towpath of the Macclesfield Canal

Towpath of the Macclesfield Canal - Credit: Paul Taylor

Astbury
Setting off from the village of Astbury, we head into the countryside to visit the Macclesfield Canal and Little Moreton Hall.
Click here to view the details of the Astbury walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

Cheshire Life
Cheshire

Don't Miss

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England

Cotswold Life

An illustrated guide to the ‘prettiest village in England’

Katie B Morgan

Logo Icon
Healthy vegetarian picnic with a delicious spread of fresh fruit and bakery products on green grass.

Lancashire Life | Win

Win a picnic hamper from Booths

Lancashire Life

Logo Icon
A plate of eggs benedict on toast with Parma ham. A glass of prosecco sits next to the plate

Devon Life

Bottomless Brunches: The best 8 places in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Hornington Manor

Yorkshire Life | Win

WIN a stay at Hornington Manor's new shepherd huts

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon