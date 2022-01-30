6 of the best February walks in Cheshire

A romantic walking date for Valentine's Day or a chance to see the first signs of Spring, Cheshire has a walk for every occasion in February.

St Philip's Church, Hassall Green - Credit: Archant

Hassall Green and Rode Heath

February 2020 issue

We start this walk on the Salt Line, recalling the days when this area was busy with industry exploiting those salt deposits. Upon reaching Rode Heath, we return via the Trent and Mersey Canal.

Click here to view the details of the Salt Line walk

St Boniface Church in Bunbury - Credit: Archant

Bunbury

February 2019 issue

A picturesque ramble through flat pastures in the area just south of Tarporley, it is recommended you pay a visit to the the 14th century St Boniface Church before you set off.

Click here to view the details of the Bunbury walk

Cottages at Hodgefold by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Broadbottom and the River Etherow

February 2018 issue

East Manchester is the destination for this walk, however the proximity to the edge of the Peak District means this route is more rural than urban.

Click here to view the details of the Broadbottom walk

The overflow at the lake at North Rode Manor by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

North Rode and Gawsworth

February 2017 issue

Another walk close to the western edge of the Peak District, this time much further south, just outside Congleton to the village of North Rode.

Click here to view the details of the Gawsworth walk

The Wales-England border beside the Dee by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Chester and Welsh border

February 2016 issue

We headed for Chester and set off from the heart of the city and criss-crossed over the England and Wales border on this riverside walk.

Click here to view the details of the Chester border walk

Danes Moss by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Gawsworth and Danes Moss

February 2014 issue

Another walk to the area around Gawsworth, this time taking a circular route from the old hall and taking in the Macclesfield Canal and bogland at Danes Moss Nature Reserve.

Click here to view the details of the Danes Moss walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.