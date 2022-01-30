6 of the best February walks in Cheshire
A romantic walking date for Valentine's Day or a chance to see the first signs of Spring, Cheshire has a walk for every occasion in February.
Hassall Green and Rode Heath
February 2020 issue
We start this walk on the Salt Line, recalling the days when this area was busy with industry exploiting those salt deposits. Upon reaching Rode Heath, we return via the Trent and Mersey Canal.
Click here to view the details of the Salt Line walk
Bunbury
February 2019 issue
A picturesque ramble through flat pastures in the area just south of Tarporley, it is recommended you pay a visit to the the 14th century St Boniface Church before you set off.
Click here to view the details of the Bunbury walk
Broadbottom and the River Etherow
February 2018 issue
East Manchester is the destination for this walk, however the proximity to the edge of the Peak District means this route is more rural than urban.
Click here to view the details of the Broadbottom walk
North Rode and Gawsworth
February 2017 issue
Another walk close to the western edge of the Peak District, this time much further south, just outside Congleton to the village of North Rode.
Click here to view the details of the Gawsworth walk
Chester and Welsh border
February 2016 issue
We headed for Chester and set off from the heart of the city and criss-crossed over the England and Wales border on this riverside walk.
Click here to view the details of the Chester border walk
Gawsworth and Danes Moss
February 2014 issue
Another walk to the area around Gawsworth, this time taking a circular route from the old hall and taking in the Macclesfield Canal and bogland at Danes Moss Nature Reserve.
Click here to view the details of the Danes Moss walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.