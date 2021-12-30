Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
6 of the best January walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Published: 6:56 PM December 30, 2021
Little Moreton Hall

Little Moreton Hall - Credit: Nick Hatton

Bring in the new year and burn off those pounds gained over the festive season with this selection of walks from our archives.

Little Moreton Hall

Little Moreton Hall - Credit: Aneta Talbot

Astbury, Little Moreton Hall and Brownlow Heath
January 2021 issue
Pass by two of Cheshire's architectural gems in the form of the Church of St Mary in Astbury and Little Moreton Hall in this January walk near Congleton.
Click here to view the details of the Astbury walk

View from Bickerton Hill

View from Bickerton Hill - Credit: PAUL TAYLOR

Bickerton Hill and Raw Head
January 2020 issue
Take a stroll around Bickerton Hill and onto Raw Head and imagine what life was like for local folk here in harsher times.
Click here to view the details of the Bickerton Hill walk

The Tree of Imagination by Paul Taylor

The Tree of Imagination by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Lower Peover
January 2019 issue
Start the new year with a walk through history, trekking through quintessential Cheshire terrain.
Click here to view the details of the Lower Peover walk

Styal Woods by Paul Taylor

Styal Woods by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Styal and Manchester Airport
January 2018 issue
If haven't managed to jet away for a winter break, and the closest you will get to the airport is this winter walk, then you can enjoy some splendid local scenery.
Click here to view the details of the Styal walk

A seasonal sight on Ancoats Lane by Paul Taylor

A seasonal sight on Ancoats Lane by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Mobberley and Great Warford
January 2017 issue
This walk is in one of Cheshire's most des-res locations. You should see animals galore on this walk; from the horses occupying the numerous fields and if you are lucky enough, a rabbit or fox.
Click here to view the details of the Mobberley walk

Heswall Dales by Paul Taylor

Heswall Dales by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Heswall Dales
January 2016 issue
If you fancy a bit of fresh sea air to bring in the new year, head to the Wirral Pennisula and walk through dales and coastline.
Click here to view the details of the Heswall walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route. 


Cheshire Life

