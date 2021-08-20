Published: 9:04 AM August 20, 2021

A selection of walks from our archive around the famous lakes and meres in Cheshire.

Pickmere - Credit: Paul Taylor

Pickmere Lake

The walk begins at one of the county’s great historic pubs, The Smoker. We go past the radio telescope and on to Pickmere and it's pretty lake.

Click here to view the details of the Pickmere walk

Black Lake - Credit: Paul Taylor

Rossmere and Black Lake

This walk finishes at Black Lake, but first we head out in a loop which takes us towards Morley Green, back through Newgate Nature Reserve - returned to nature having been a landfill site until 2000 - and around Rossmere, a popular spot with anglers.

Click here to view the details of the Lindow Common walk

Tatton Hall seen from across Melchett Mere - Credit: Paul Taylor

Tatton Mere and Melchett Mere

In this walk from the centre of Knutsford and onto the Tatton estate, you will pass beside Tatton Mere, a genuine lake, and then Melchett Mere, the result of brine pumping in the 1920s.

Click here to view the details of the Knutsford and Tatton Estate walk

Blakmere in Delamere Forest - Credit: Paul Taylor

Blakemere Moss

You could do a simple circular trek around Blakemere Moss, or you could first This walk take the Old Pale Trail that takes you to the heights of Old Pale Hill. You head back home via the Sandstone Trail and Delamere Loop and pass by Blakemere Moss.

Click here to view the details of the Delamere Forest walk

Lapwing Lake near Moore Nature Reserve - Credit: Paul Taylor

Lapwing Lake

This walk around Moore Nature Reserve is very much a waterside one. You pass by famous canals, several pools and finally Lapwing Lake. Expect to see a number of feathered friends along the way.

Click here to view the details of the Moore Nature Reserve walk

The pond at Lyme Park - Credit: Sean Nolan

Lyme Park

Step out with pride around glorious Lyme Park on a search for the pond made famous by Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in his dripping white shirt. You will pass by some of the famous features of the Lyme Park estates and you will see some of the famous iconic buildings in the North West when you reach the high points.

Click here to view the details of the Lyme Park estate walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.