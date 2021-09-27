6 of the best October walks in Cheshire

Published: 9:12 AM September 27, 2021

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during October.

The entrance to the Anson Engine Museum Photo: Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Poynton and the Middlewood Way

October 2020 issue

In this walk – suggested by Poynton Town Council – you will stroll along Prince’s Incline and Lady’s Incline – long, straight paths, which were once part of the railway system serving the collieries. You will pass over Middlewood Way, once the Macclesfield, Bollington and Marple railway taking coal from those collieries. Likewise, the Macclesfield Canal played its part in servicing that industry.

Click here to view the details of the Poynton walk

The Old Dee Bridge, Chester by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Chester sightseeing circular route

October 2019 issue

A three-mile walk is packed with Chester’s best views: the racecourse and the Dee as seen from the Grosvenor Bridge, the ruddy Old Dee Bridge in all its 600-year-old glory, the weir on the Dee (a grade 1 listed building, no less), the elegant lines of the Queen’s Park Bridge, the lately-refurbished Grosvenor Park and, of course, those city walls.

Click here to view the details of the Chester walk

Mow Cop Folly by Oliver Blease - Credit: Archant

Mow Cop Castle

October 2018 issue

Head for the heights of Mow Cop Castle, not exactly a castle but a folly built in 1754 by Randle Wilbraham, the local Lord of the Manor, it’s a great way to view the changing seasons.

Click here to view the details of the Mow Cop walk

The pavilion at Bostock Green by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Bostock Green

October 2017 issue

Woodland walks in Autumn are always a delight, but this walk passes by a prominent tree in Cheshire. The Bostock Oak is said to stand in the centre of the county of Cheshire.

Click here to view the details of the Bostock Green walk

Little Eye, view towards Middle Eye and Hilbre Island by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

West Kirby and Hilbre Island

October 2016 issue

A walk that’s out of the ordinary and does involve a certain amount of forward planning. We take the walk from West Kirby to Hilbre Island.

Click here to view the details of the Hilbre Island walk

Thelwall village by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Thelwall

October 2015 issue

A walk around a quiant little corner of Cheshire, taking in the major throughfares of the county with the Trans Pennine Trail and the Bridegwater Canal.

Click here to view the details of the Thelwall walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.