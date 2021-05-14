10 Cheshire walks close to AA recommended pubs

Published: 8:23 AM May 14, 2021

We have all enjoyed walking and exploring new places during the lockdown, but now we can add a trip to a top-rated pub to our itinerary. We've found some AA recommended pubs to go alongside some of the walks from our archive.

The Pheasant Inn

What the AA Inspector said: "Country pub with please-all modern food"

The walk: This walk around Beeston and Peckforton takes you past The Pheasant Inn, it's a great point to take a break and enjoy the fantastic views.

Click here to view the details of the Peckforton walk





Old Harkers Arms, Chester

"What the AA Inspector said: A buzzy city watering hole"

The walk: The Old Harkers Arms on the Shropshire Union Canal is at the start and end of this walk, a great place to grab a pint and watch the world go by.

Click here to view the details of the Chester walk





The Swan, Tarporley

What the AA Inspector said: "Restored coaching inn where hospitality rules"



The walk: You start and end this walk in the centre of Tarporley, and that's where you will find the Swan, a place of rest and refreshment for over 400 years.

Click here to view the details of the Tarporley walk





The Fishpool Inn, Delamere

What the AA Inspector said: "Striking village pub with quirky interior"



The walk: You start from Delamere Station, just off the B5152, The Fishpool Inn is just a mile and half down the road, so you can easily make this a pre or post walk destination.

Click here to view the details of the Delamere walk





George and Dragon, Great Budworth

What the AA Inspector said: "Village local steeped in history"



The walk: You set off just outside the grounds of Arley Hall and across the pretty village of Great Budworth, it's here where you will find the George and Dragon, a cosy inn, parts of which date back almost three centuries.

Click here to view the details of the Great Budworth walk





Egerton Arms, Chelford

What the AA Inspector said: "Family-run and family welcoming pub with a deli next door"



The walk: As you set off from Chelford Station, The Egerton Arms is located near the junction of your first turning point. You may not want to stop off so early in your walk, so you can easily retrace your steps here when you finish your walk. It's less than half a mile.

Click here to view the details of the Chelford walk





The Church Inn, Mobberley

What the AA Inspector said: "Local produce drives the menu of this stylish village pub"

The walk: Setting off from from Mobberley railway station, this ramble through fields around the village, takes you to the Church Inn at around the halfway point.

Click here to view the details of the Mobberley walk





Harrington Arms, Gawsorth

What the AA Inspector said: "Lovely pub on a working farm"

The walk: This walk from North Rode to the Gawsworth estate, brings you to the Harrington Arms at around the halfway point. The walk is over six miles and will take you three hours, so a mid-point break may be just what you need.

Click here to view the details of the Gawsworth walk





The Ship Inn, Styal

What the AA Inspector said: "All that’s good in a pub still casting its spell"



The walk: Head for Styal for a walk which combines river and woodland with the din of international air travel. The Ship Inn is on the same road as you start and finish point and only five minutes away on foot.

Click here to view the details of the Styal walk





The Boat House, Parkgate, Wirral

What the AA Inspector said: "Welcoming pub with unbeatable estuary location"

The walk: You will encounter The Boat House on The Parade just ten minutes into this walk, so you can stop here before you begin your walk or you can return here once you have covered the three and a half miles of this route.

Click here to view the details of the Parkgate walk



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.



Due to the situation with lockdown guidelines, we advise that you also check the websites or social media channels of the establishments to check their opening times and possible restrictions.