A video tour exploring the history of the Church of St James and St Paul in Marton

Published: 2:02 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM April 1, 2021

The small Cheshire village of Marton, lying just off the A34 three miles north of Congleton, is home to a sessile oak tree known as the Marton Oak.

The oldest of its kind in Cheshire, it remains one of the biggest oak trees in Britain and is believed to have been there for at least 1,200 years. But the outstanding feature of this historical village is the 14th-century Church of St James and St Paul, standing on a mound overlooking the dual carriageway, and one of the oldest timber-framed churches still in use in Europe today.

The history of the Davenport family is embedded into the story of the village. Join Cheshire Life's History Columnist James Balme as he pays a visit to Marton to explore the medieval church and takes a tour inside and around the church to explain the history of this historical site.

Narcissus at Marton Church - Credit: Andrew Robinson

The churchyard in Marton has become famous with the locals for the beautiful covering of daffodils that emerge here every Spring.

