In this first instalment of our new Wild Walks series, Andrew Millham takes us on a walk around historic Hadleigh, while introducing us to the nature that calls it home

Distance: 3 miles

Time: 1.5 hours (excluding time to stop, stare and snack!)

The morning starts in The Natural Bake – tea and cake for breakfast. Now it’s time to walk it off.

Heading down Castle Lane (likes.tender.inches), bleats and baas come from Hadleigh petting farm, and the whistling of a lone robin on a fencepost accompanies me as I read the information board. Apparently, in 1891, the Salvation Army opened this ‘Farm Colony’ to help people escape from the poverty and disease of overcrowded and insanitary city slums. It was a fully working farm with its own market-garden, orchards, brickfields and dairy.

Continuing down the wide gravelly path, glimpses of the sea appear through the lining hedgerow. Out of habit, I walk along a slightly raised bit of concrete, which cuts a straight line through the path – as a child I would pretend to be a train and make chugging noises on this line. If I did that now I’m sure there would be some funny looks!

Turning left at the gate, I arrive at the romantic ruins of Hadleigh Castle (rested.office.oven), with its intricate bands of flintwork. The view stretches across to Leigh-on-Sea, where the St. Georges flag can just about be seen flying on top of St. Clements Church, and the entire mouth of the Thames Estuary opens out.

Trains slither to and from Fenchurch Street station, across the farmland and marshes below like the Essex serpent. Exposed to the briny winds, I am reminded of just how high up this point is – perfect for spotting incoming invaders.

Walking back up Castle Lane and back past the ‘Sally Ann’, turn left into Seaview Terrace (minds.engage.fried) – picking up what is known locally as The Cunning Murrell footpath (named after a local 19th century white magician), alongside a huge wheat field. Keep going until you pop out opposite The Hub Café (rains.olive.dips), by the Hadleigh Mountain Bike Track, which was built for the 2012 London Olympics. The Hub is the perfect stop for refreshments, and is dog-friendly.

Venture towards the estuary once more, dropping right down and climbing up the steep rabbity Adders Hill, a rolling mound of green like an early Windows screensaver, bordered by yellow flowering gorse.

The arduous climb is worth it to reach my favourite bench on earth (nation.cares.token). Is has a complete panorama from Southend pier, the downs of Hadleigh Country Park, Kentish Hills, Canvey Island, Benfleet Tower and even London’s skyline on a clear day. It is silent. In winter 2021, this is where my brother and I surreally saw a man skiing through a snowy blizzard, as if we were in the Alps.

Feeling like you have seen a significant portion of the world from Adders Hill, it is time to head back – but not the way you came. Go back past The Hub and up Chapel Lane until you reach the busy London Road.

Turn left to find St James the Less church (level.kite.raced), predominantly Norman, it’s in the middle of the high street. The spire has a heavy weathervane made and erected by Mr Bird, the local Hadleigh Blacksmith in 1926. And just like that, you will be back at the top of Castle Lane – where we started.

After all that walking, lunch is in order. The Castle pub is directly opposite the church – go on, you’ve earnt it!





