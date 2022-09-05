A rural circular walk in Langdon Hills

Enjoy this strikingly rural and scenic walk in a designated Living Landscape area, just west of Basildon

Words and photos: Simon Taylor, the Public Rights of Way team at Essex County Council

Distance: 6.2 miles (10.0km).

Starting point: The car park on One Tree Hill, postcode SS17 9NH, grid reference TQ697858.

Getting there: From the Five Bells (A176) interchange on the A13 follow signs for Langford Hills Country Park. The nearest bus stop to the starting point is at Garage Corner on the B1420 Southend Road, with very frequent services (routes 100 & 200 see essexbus.info). The walk can be joined near its midpoint from Laindon railway station.

Map: OS Explorer 175 Southend-on-Sea & Basildon.

Refreshment: The walk passes The Crown pub at Westley Heights.

Places of interest: Just to the west on Lower Dunton Road (postcode SS16 6EJ), the Essex Wildlife Trust’s Langdon Nature Discovery Centre is worth a visit, placing the Langdon Hills Living Landscape better into context. The historic background is further demonstrated at the Haven Plotlands Museum, also at the Essex Wildlife Trust site. South of the A13 some three miles east, the Green Centre at Wat Tyler Country Park is home to Basildon Heritage, where a wealth of local information is available and displayed.

Interactive map: essexhighways.org/getting-around/public-rights-of-way/prow-interactive-map

Floral meadows en route - Credit: Simon Taylor

The walk

1. From the car park, cross the road and take the track a few yards to the right, by a wooden gate. Follow the track as it weaves past woodland and floral meadows and climbs uphill providing splendid views across the Thames floodplain. At a T-junction at the top of a steep-ish climb turn left, and near the road, go right, to emerge at a car park beside Dry Street Memorial Church.

2. Cross the road and take the path that continues north, beside Providence Orchard, then cross Dry Street at some speed limit signs. Here, follow signs for National Cycle Route 13; after 50 metres turn left then right after a further 150 metres. The well-laid paths are easy to walk and follow and surrounded by a rich diversity of flora and fauna as one would expect in an area managed by Essex Wildlife Trust. After a long straight, turn right, then left – still on National Cycle Route 13 – take a left turn and a right fork to emerge, via a metal gate, at the side of the B1007 (Staneway).

3. The path continues on the opposite side of the road, signposted as Bridleway 247, through Marks Hill Wood nature reserve. After 400 metres it bends round to the right. Pass a wooden sign for Northcote Road, then fork right down a leafy path, which leads to a track running alongside the B1036 (Mandeville Way). Pass under a road bridge and then cross Florence Way via a zebra crossing, from which the track continues as bridleway 257.

Langdon Hills, Basildon - Credit: Simon Taylor

4. After 400 metres, turn left on a tarmacked path through metal staggered barriers, to emerge on Pittfields beside a red pillar box. Cross into Great Berry Lane and opposite house number 150 turn into a track signed Lincewood Park Drive. This long, straight route heads south through woods behind housing and Lincewood Primary School. After a kilometre it kinks left then right; at some steps take the path straight on which then bends left at a fallen (but still live and sprouting) hornbeam tree and leads towards the radio mast in the distance to emerge on the B1007 (High Road) opposite The Crown pub.

5. Follow the lane beside the pub car park into the Westley Heights section of Langdon Hills Country Park. Bear right at the large wooden statue, following the edge of the greensward, then turn left while enjoying the views ahead. Turn left, via a wooden kissing gate, and head downhill to Dry Street. Turn left and walk with care along the roadside for metres.

6. Opposite Roseville turn right, pass Clapgate Cottage and head through a wooden gate. At the fork, bear left to enter Northlands Wood via a wooden kissing gate. Follow the main path through the wood. At a green triangle junction fork right, heading downhill. The path bends left to emerge onto a large greensward, at the opposite end of which a short track leads back to the car park.

Pretty woodland pathways - Credit: Simon Taylor





