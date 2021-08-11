Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

5 walks to enjoy around Cirencester

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 9:02 PM August 11, 2021    Updated: 9:05 PM August 11, 2021
Cirencester Park, Gloucestershire

Cirencester Park - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Those wonderful people at Cirencester Ramblers have produced a series of self-guided circular walks, taking in hidden gems and more well-known places.

There are five walks in the series, all of which start at St John the Baptist Church in the Market Place, Cirencester, and range from 2.5 miles to 9 miles. They explore different areas, including Cirencester Amphitheatre, Baunton, Bagendon and Cirencester Park.

All are easily walkable from Cirencester and the leaflets have clear written instructions as well as mapping along the routes. Each map includes a ‘Did You Know’ box containing interesting or unusual facts.

  1. Stratton and Baunton: A circular walk from Cirencester Market Place, visiting the villages of Stratton and Baunton. Length: 4 miles
    England, Gloucestershire, Cotswolds, Cirencester, tourist directions signpost outside the gates of C

    Finding your way around Cirencester - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  2. Baunton and Ragged Hedge Wood: A circular walk from Cirencester Market Place, visiting the villages of Stratton and Baunton and on to Ragged Hedge Wood. Length: 6 miles
    Cirencester town centre aerial view, Gloucestershire, England

    Aerial view of Cirencester - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  3. Bagendon: Three old schools and the infinite monkey cage. A circular walk from Cirencester Market
    Place visiting the villages of Stratton, Itlay and Bagendon. Length: 9 miles
    The Gloucestershire town of Cirencester

    Cirencester Market Place - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  4. Amphitheatre and Cirencester Park: A circular walk from Cirencester Market Place, visiting the Amphitheatre and on to Cirencester Park. Length: 2½ miles
    Earthwork remains of the Roman amphitheatre, one of the largest Roman amphitheatres in Britain. Cire

    Earthwork remains of the Roman amphitheatre at Cirencester - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  5. Cirencester Park: Stratton via Pope's Seat. A circular walk from Cirencester Market Place visiting Cirencester Park and the village of Stratton. Length: 5 miles
    Tower of the landmark Abbey Church seen across Abbey Grounds in spring sunshine, Cirencester, The Co

    Cirencester Abbey Grounds - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You can buy copies of the leaflets from Cirencester Town Council Information Centre and the Visitor Information Centre at Corinium Museum or download for free from cirencesterramblers.org.uk/walking/self-guided-walks

Cotswold Life
Cotswolds

Don't Miss

A rare first edition of The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien at The magic of middle-earth Exhibition in Basingstoke

Hampshire Life

Tolkien fans won't want to miss this Middle-Earth exhibition in Basingstoke

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Chiddingstone Castle, Edenbridge (pictures Manu Palomeque)

Kent Life

Afternoon tea in Kent: 15 of the best tearooms

Kent Life

Logo Icon
Catrigg Force by John Wood

Yorkshire Life

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Logo Icon
The old fishing quarter in Hastings (LanceB/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sussex Life

10 of the best restaurants in Hastings

Sussex Life

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus