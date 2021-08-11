5 walks to enjoy around Cirencester

Published: 9:02 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 9:05 PM August 11, 2021

Those wonderful people at Cirencester Ramblers have produced a series of self-guided circular walks, taking in hidden gems and more well-known places.

There are five walks in the series, all of which start at St John the Baptist Church in the Market Place, Cirencester, and range from 2.5 miles to 9 miles. They explore different areas, including Cirencester Amphitheatre, Baunton, Bagendon and Cirencester Park.

All are easily walkable from Cirencester and the leaflets have clear written instructions as well as mapping along the routes. Each map includes a ‘Did You Know’ box containing interesting or unusual facts.

Stratton and Baunton: A circular walk from Cirencester Market Place, visiting the villages of Stratton and Baunton. Length: 4 miles Baunton and Ragged Hedge Wood: A circular walk from Cirencester Market Place, visiting the villages of Stratton and Baunton and on to Ragged Hedge Wood. Length: 6 miles Bagendon: Three old schools and the infinite monkey cage. A circular walk from Cirencester Market

Place visiting the villages of Stratton, Itlay and Bagendon. Length: 9 miles Amphitheatre and Cirencester Park: A circular walk from Cirencester Market Place, visiting the Amphitheatre and on to Cirencester Park. Length: 2½ miles Cirencester Park: Stratton via Pope's Seat. A circular walk from Cirencester Market Place visiting Cirencester Park and the village of Stratton. Length: 5 miles

You can buy copies of the leaflets from Cirencester Town Council Information Centre and the Visitor Information Centre at Corinium Museum or download for free from cirencesterramblers.org.uk/walking/self-guided-walks