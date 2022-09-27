Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
A sonic mystery tour of Oxford

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 6:00 PM September 27, 2022
Explore Oxford in a brand new way with 'Congregation'

Explore Oxford in a brand new way with 'Congregation'

Congregation in Oxford: October 8 & 9, 2022

Explore Oxford in a brand new way, guided by a silver sphere nestled in your hands that can only communicate through mysterious music. Seemingly possessed of its own mind, each sphere will lead audience members through the streets and alleyways of the city centre to a secret location. Can you keep your sphere happy? This experience, called Congregation, will take place on October 8 & 9 2022, at 3pm and 6pm each day. 

Congregation is the creation of award-winning artist Ray Lee. Audiences take on the challenge to keep their sphere ‘happy’ by going in the right direction. In return the sphere will lead them on a sonic voyage to the mysterious final destination where they will encounter a meeting of the spheres, a chiming, pulsing web of electronic sound. 

Congregation at Freedom Festival 2019

Congregation at Freedom Festival 2019

Lasting around 40 mins, Congregation involves a 20-minute walk on even terrain. Audiences can share a sphere (up to four people per sphere) or book one each. There are five starting points, all within the city centre, and bookers will be told which beautiful and intriguing place they’ll be starting from one week before the event. Family friendly. Children of all ages are welcome. Under 8s should not hold a sphere (but they can help navigate!).  

Cost is just £5 per sphere; book at ocmevents.org

Congregation by Ray Lee

Congregation by Ray Lee

READ MORE: Exploring the beauty of Bathscape.

Congregation is presented in Oxford by OCM (Oxford Contemporary Music) and SARU (Sonic Art Research Unit - Oxford Brookes University). Originally commissioned by Norwich and Norfolk Festival and Out There Festival Great Yarmouth with financial support from Without Walls, OCM, Oxford Brookes University and 101 Outdoor Arts, Newbury. 

