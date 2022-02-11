6 great walks near Consitone in the Yorkshire Dales

The tiny village of Conistone is surrounded by all the perfect elements of natural beauty:, the dry gorge of Conistone Dib, the limestone outcrop of Conistone Pie and the gentle idyll of the River Wharfe.



Kilnsey on the opposite bank of the Wharfe with its trout lake and Kilnsey Park is a great place to visit for relaxing and outdoor pursuits and just three miles south is the ever popular Grassington with a good range of amenities.





Conistone village looking up to Davy Dimple cairn - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

Conistone

0 miles from Conistone

A walk taking in all of the must-see points in the local area, You will pass by Conistone Pie, onto the highest point of Conistone Moor at 512 metres, Conistone Dib,, Gurling Trough and Davy Dimple

Click here to view the details of the Conistone walk

The deep valley of Conistone Dib - Credit: Archant

Grassington and Conistone Dib

3 miles from Conistone

If you are starting out from Conistone, you can walk a mile to Conistone Dib and then pick up the instructions from part 4 of this walk which takes you to Grassington, then follow parts 1-3 which should take you back where you started.

Click here to view the details of the Conistone Dib walk





River Wharfe near Grassington - Credit: John Cocks

Grassington to Hebden circular

3 miles from Conistone

Grassington is arguably the most famous village in Wharfedale, a popular base for walkers. This 11km walk will take you past historic lead mine workings, over stepping stones and to a waterfall.

Click here to see the details of the Grassington walk





Countryside near Kettlewell - Credit: Austin Donnelly

Kettlewell, Arncliffe and Starbotton

4 miles from Conistone

This walk involves a considerable ascent, first crossing the hills as you walk from Wharefdale to Littondale, and then repeating the process as you return to Wharfedale.

Click here to view the details of the Kettlewell walk





Hawkswick haymeadows - Credit: Archant

Littondale

5 miles from Conistone

Head out from Arncliffe, following ancient trackways that reward you with some unspoilt and tranquil Yorkshire Dales scenery.

Click here to view the details of the Littondale walk





The River Wharfe near Linton Falls - Credit: Archant

Burnsall and Linton

6 miles from Conistone

The village of Burnsall lies on a bend of the River Wharfe surrounded by a spectacular circle of fells and is only a couple miles away from Conistone. You set off from here down the river and onto pretty Linton Falls.

Click here to view the details of the Burnsall walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.