6 great walks just outside Crewe

Crewe is a town that is synonymous with travel. It lies at the side of the M6 motorway, in between junctions 17 and 18 and is the first major Cheshire town you encounter when travelling from the south.

But is the railways that Crewe is particularly known for. The rail engineering industry contributed to the major growth of the town and it remains a signification junction on the national rail network.

Memorial Square with Market Hall and Town Hall - Credit: John Cocks

The town hall, war memorial and Lyceum Theatre are among 30 listed buildings in the town which are a perfect checklist of landmarks for a walk across the town centre.

Queens Park is well worth a visit, it opened in the late 19th century and hasn't changed much since. There's large boating lake, a cafe and some lovely walks and views to enjoy.



Further afield, Crewe is surrounded by some great walking terrain, below is a selection of walks that can be reached within a half an hour drive from the town centre.

An inquisitive swan - Credit: not Archant

Nantwich

Nantwich is just five mile away from Crewe and in this walk we explore the major Cheshire waterways that run close to here.

We walk beside the River Weaver and the Shropshire Union Canal, stroll across fields with a view over the Cheshire Plain and take in the architectural landmarks in the town centre.

Click here to view the details of the Nantwich waterside walk





Crabmill Flash is one of the more inaccessible and less well-known of the Sandbach Flashes - Credit: David Dunford

Warmingham

Just a few miles north of Crewe is the pretty village of Warmingham. This walk also takes in a river and a canal in the form of the River Wheelock and the Trent Mersey Canal and you might be able to spot some wildlife in the Sandbach Flashes. In keeping with the railway theme, we pass a section of the West Coast Main Line on our route.

Click here to view the details of the Warmingham walk



Mow Cop Castle by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Mow Cop

For this walk, you head east along the Cheshire- Staffordshire border to on the other side of the M6. We take in some quirky local landmarks in the form of the Old Man of Mow and Mow Cop while walking along sections of the South Cheshire Way.

Click here to view the details of the Mow Cop walk



St Bertoline's Church, Barthomley - Credit: Paul Taylor

Barthomley

Another walk close to the Cheshire- Staffordshire border, this time on the western side of the M6. You take in a bit of local history at the grade I-listed St Bertoline's Church, an important footnote in the English Civil War as the location of the infamous Barthomley Massacre.

Click here to view the details of the Barthomley walk



Marbury Church looking towards the Mere - Credit: DKS Drones

Marbury

When you think of a walk labelled as 'Marbury' and within a half hour drive from Crewe, many would think of heading north to the country park just outside Northwich. Instead, we head south to the village just outside Whitchurch which is a lot less frequented.

Click here to view the details of the Marbury walk



Vale Royal Locks on the Weaver Navigation - Credit: Archant

Bostock Green

This walk does take you to the outskirts of Northwich, just south to the village of Bostock, in the middle of the traditional county of Cheshire. It's another walk that takes in a section of the River Weaver and another major transport hub in the form of the Vale Royal Locks, an important location in Cheshire's transport heritage.

Click here to view the details of the Bostock Green walk



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.