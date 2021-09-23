A doggy day out in... Coggeshall

Published: 2:45 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM September 23, 2021

Explore the ancient history of this picturesque market town on the River Blackwater with Ernie.

WHAT TO SEE

Coggeshall is a small market town, between Colchester and Braintree, with a lot to offer. Colourful timber-framed houses, including the instantly recognisable Paycocke’s House, fill the town centre. This Tudor property was originally built as a medieval ‘des res’ but is now managed by the National Trust. Adult tickets cost £8, and dogs are permitted in the gardens but not the house itself.

Grange Barn is one of the oldest timber-framed buildings in Europe - Credit: Jenny Green

The nearby Grange Barn, also managed by the National Trust, is a 10-minute stroll from Paycocke’s House. The barn is one of the oldest timber-framed buildings in Europe and was built to serve Coggeshall Abbey in the 13th century. Entry is £5 per adult and dogs are welcome in the barn, open Sunday and Monday. A walk down nearby Abbey Lane will take you to the Chapel of St Nicholas, previously the Abbey’s gatehouse.

Paycocke's House was the medieval des res. - Credit: Jenny Green

Head along River Blackwater, towards Coggeshall Hamlet, for some more beautiful walks. The Markshall Estate just outside Coggeshall is also a perfect spot for dogs, thanks to more than 2,350 acres of woodland to explore. The estate is open Tuesday to Sunday with dogs also allowed in the arboretum during the week as part of the Woof Weekdays initiative. Entry is £7.20 per adult.

WHERE TO EAT

Café Bijou is a prime spot for locally sourced breakfast and lunch and is next door to Clare’s Canine Care, a handy grooming parlour. Just across the street is Bakes & Blooms, your spot for fantastic homemade cakes. Dine all day at The White Hart Hotel, where dogs are welcome inside and out. The nearby Chapel Inn and The Woolpack Inn are also dog friendly – if you’re lucky, you might even get to meet The Woolpack’s pub dog Stanley Marshall.

The Woolpack Inn, one of Coggeshall's delightful pubs - Credit: Jenny Green

There are plenty of other dog-friendly pubs in the area. The George at Kelvedon was recently refurbished, the riverside Railway Tavern is a lovely place to enjoy a drink, and pets are guaranteed to get some fuss at The Angel in Kelvedon. Coggeshall’s West Street Vineyard used to warmly welcome dogs and their owners, however Covid sadly forced the restaurant to close. The vineyard hopes to reopen for wine tasting later in the year though – stay tuned!

WHILE YOU’RE IN THE AREA

Don’t miss the Feeringbury Manor gardens. Dogs on leads are welcome to explore the site, which originally belonged to William the Conqueror. The manor is open on selected dates all year round. Entry is £5.

Follow Ernie on Twitter @ernpup, Facebook at Ernie’s Adventures and Instagram @erniethewestiepup.