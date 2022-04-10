Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

Why I love walking in Dovedale

person

Nathan Fearn

Published: 6:00 PM April 10, 2022
Sarah at Dovedale's famous stepping stones

Sarah at Dovedale's famous stepping stones - Credit: Sarah Shephard

Derbyshire Life reader Sarah Shephard explains why Dovedale is one of her favourite places to go for a wander

Why is Dovedale one of your favourite Derbyshire walks?  

Dovedale is one of my favourite walks in the Peak District as it offers so much exploration. 

You have the beautiful river Dove and stepping stones to cross, there’s caves to scramble, climb and walk in.  

You also have Thorpe cloud to climb which offers beautiful views over Staffordshire. 

What is it that makes this part of Derbyshire so appealing? 

Whilst hiking in Dovedale I noticed that there’s so much limestone here. It looks so much different from lots of other Peak District hiking routes.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
  2. 2 Exciting Easter egg hunts in Kent 2022
  3. 3 Win a brand new Cotswolds edition Monopoly board game
  1. 4 Things to do in Essex, April 2022
  2. 5 12 things to do in Derbyshire during Easter
  3. 6 Exciting Easter egg hunts in Sussex 2022
  4. 7 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  5. 8 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
  6. 9 10 great circular walks in Cheshire
  7. 10 17 things to do in Essex this Easter

When walking along the paths, as you glance up there’s so many caves, rocks and limestone around the trees and fields. It feels extremely unique.  

There’s a beautiful village, Milldale, around three miles from the car park where there’s more information about Dovedale.  

There’s also a takeout cafe for refreshments, a cosy little pub and benches to sit and watch the River Dove. 

READ MORE: 6 great walks near the River Dove

Is there any place/part of Monsal Head that you particularly look forward to seeing/visiting?  

I always love to visit Dovedale to cross the beautiful stepping stones. I always get there super early so I can spend some time there alone.  

In summer this place would be beautiful for children to paddle in the river whilst having a picnic and there are also caves to explore and climb.  

A Dovedale walk is always better with a nice cup of tea

A Dovedale walk is always better with a nice cup of tea - Credit: Sarah Shephard

Who do you tend to go walking with?  

I started hiking solo to get out and discover new places without the need to rely on others to be available to do something.  

I found a deep connection in the peak and a sense of belonging. I always come home feeling a little more humble and happy.  

I then tried a walking group which was out of my comfort zone but I love it. I have made lots of new friends. Now I do a mixture of both. 

What do you look for in a good walk?  

When hiking I always check the weather but I don’t let the rain stop me from getting out.  

I always look into little nearby cafes to my locations as I love a pot of tea. I usually take my own tea and have been known to pull a teapot of out my backpack for a real brew.  

Scenery is always a winner if the weather is kind but just been out hiking and discovering new places is what I enjoy. 

Sunrise at Mam Tor

Sunrise at Mam Tor - Credit: Sarah Shephard

Are there any other places in Derbyshire you particularly enjoy walking?  

I’m a big lover of Castleton and tend to go there a lot to see the sunrise and walk from Mam Tor to Lose Hill. I also love Win Hill and Curbar Edge for the sunset. 

Join our Derbyshire and Peak District Walks Facebook group to share your walking experiences

Derbyshire Life

Don't Miss

King of the Ballroom Anton Du Beke is appearing at Brighton Theatre Royal

Sussex Life

Anton Du Beke: 'I don't know if I'll return to Strictly this year'

Karen Pasquali Jones

Author Picture Icon
Cotswolds Monopoly pieces

Cotswold Life

The first look at the Cotswolds edition of Monopoly

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
A group of people in a field dressed in old-fashioned farming clothes.

Devon Life

Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
The two abandoned mines of Botallack rise out of the cliff faces, below waves crash against the rock

Cornwall Life

Cornwall walk named best in the South West

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon