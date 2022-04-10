Why I love walking in Dovedale

Derbyshire Life reader Sarah Shephard explains why Dovedale is one of her favourite places to go for a wander

Why is Dovedale one of your favourite Derbyshire walks?

Dovedale is one of my favourite walks in the Peak District as it offers so much exploration.

You have the beautiful river Dove and stepping stones to cross, there’s caves to scramble, climb and walk in.

You also have Thorpe cloud to climb which offers beautiful views over Staffordshire.

What is it that makes this part of Derbyshire so appealing?

Whilst hiking in Dovedale I noticed that there’s so much limestone here. It looks so much different from lots of other Peak District hiking routes.

When walking along the paths, as you glance up there’s so many caves, rocks and limestone around the trees and fields. It feels extremely unique.

There’s a beautiful village, Milldale, around three miles from the car park where there’s more information about Dovedale.

There’s also a takeout cafe for refreshments, a cosy little pub and benches to sit and watch the River Dove.

Is there any place/part of Monsal Head that you particularly look forward to seeing/visiting?

I always love to visit Dovedale to cross the beautiful stepping stones. I always get there super early so I can spend some time there alone.

In summer this place would be beautiful for children to paddle in the river whilst having a picnic and there are also caves to explore and climb.

A Dovedale walk is always better with a nice cup of tea - Credit: Sarah Shephard

Who do you tend to go walking with?

I started hiking solo to get out and discover new places without the need to rely on others to be available to do something.

I found a deep connection in the peak and a sense of belonging. I always come home feeling a little more humble and happy.

I then tried a walking group which was out of my comfort zone but I love it. I have made lots of new friends. Now I do a mixture of both.

What do you look for in a good walk?

When hiking I always check the weather but I don’t let the rain stop me from getting out.

I always look into little nearby cafes to my locations as I love a pot of tea. I usually take my own tea and have been known to pull a teapot of out my backpack for a real brew.

Scenery is always a winner if the weather is kind but just been out hiking and discovering new places is what I enjoy.

Sunrise at Mam Tor - Credit: Sarah Shephard

Are there any other places in Derbyshire you particularly enjoy walking?

I’m a big lover of Castleton and tend to go there a lot to see the sunrise and walk from Mam Tor to Lose Hill. I also love Win Hill and Curbar Edge for the sunset.

