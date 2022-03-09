8 family-friendly Easter trails to explore in Dorset

This Easter, there are plenty of opportunities to get out in nature with the kids.

One of the signs that spring is upon us is the arrival of Easter. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17th and is the perfect excuse to get outdoors with your children or grandkids. Why not get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Trail, carefully curated to amaze kids with nature - and reward them with a delicious prize at the end!

This April, head over to one of these eight excellent trails and enjoy the natural world as a family.

Brownsea Island

April 9th - 24th, £3

As spring 2022 kicks into action on Brownsea and with all the beauty it brings, the National Trust will be offering a nature-based Easter trail this year. Discover the wonders of the wild on the island, using your senses to look and listen, meeting their amazing trees, and getting active in the outdoors through a series of fun challenges.

Corfe Castle

April 9th - 24th, included in admission

Help the friendly but forgetful Corfe Castle Dragon find the items that she’s lost around the castle. Each item is very important to the history of Corfe Castle, so keep your eyes peeled as your search the ruins. Return your completed trail sheet to receive your gift from the dragon.

Durlston Country Park

April 8th - 24th, £3

The Easter Bunny has been busy at Durlston, hiding all manner of surprises along the trail. A great visit any time of the year, the park is maintained to help people of all ages tune into nature and learn more about the natural world.

Farmer Palmer's

April 9th - 24th, included in admission

Farmer Palmer's will be brimming with baby animals during the Easter Holidays, plus a full daily timetable of hands-on Animal Events each day and acres of adventure to explore. During the bank holiday weekend, the Easter Bunny will be hiding chocolate treats for children to hunt down.

Kingston Lacy

April 9th - 24th, £3

Another great National Trust day out, begin you Easter adventure nature trail by picking up your activity pack. Find and complete the ten nature-inspired activities that include reaching like a rainbow, building a tower, and many more. There will be a Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg or an allergen-free alternative waiting at the end.

Studland Bay

April 9th - 24th, £3

One of the shining highlights of the Dorset coast, Studland Bay truly comes into its own in the warmer months. Follow a bespoke trail through the heart of the beach and surrounding area, before claiming your tasty prize.

Swanage Pier

April 9th - 24th, £1

The Easter bunny has been up to mischief on Swanage Pier, hiding his coloured eggs in time for an egg-citing Easter hunt! Pick up your activity sheet from the Pier gatehouse and, as you walk along the Pier, you'll need to keep your eyes peeled and try to spot the colourful eggs.

The Tank Museum

April 9th - 24th, included in admission

As always, the Tank Museum is putting together a fantastic schedule for the Easter holidays. Experience the biggest day out in history with 300 tanks, explosive live displays, kids’ activities, and more at Dorset’s largest indoor attraction.

