8 family-friendly Easter trails to explore in Norfolk

This Easter, there are plenty of opportunities to get out in nature with the kids

One of the signs that spring is upon us is the arrival of Easter. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17th and is the perfect excuse to get outdoors with your children or grandkids. Why not get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Trail, carefully curated to amaze kids with nature - and reward them with a delicious prize at the end!

This April, head over to one of these eight excellent trails and enjoy the natural world as a family.

Blickling Estate

April 2nd - 19th, £3

Visiting Blickling and its Jacobean mansion for the first time feels like entering a fairy tale. With over 4600 acres of surrounding parkland, it's a great place to take the kids so they can expend some energy. For Easter, the team are putting together a nature trail with activities. Once complete, you can pick up your chocolatey prize.

Learn more

Bure Valley Railway

April 2nd - 18th, Adults £16 and Children £8

Hop on board the Easter Eggspress over the Easter school holidays, for an “eggciting” day out for all the family. Enjoy a ride on a classic steam train and then enjoy an Easter egg when you've finished.

Learn more

Felbrigg Hall

April 2nd - 19th, £3

Both austere and welcoming at once, Felbrigg is a feather in the cap of the National Trust's East Anglia properties. This year, follow a bespoke trail of activities before chomping down on a Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg or an allergen-free alternative. Don't forget your wellies, this trail will have muddy puddles to jump in!

Learn more

Easter is a great time to explore a new place as a family - Credit: Sebastian Staines, Unsplash

Holt Country Park

April 5th and 12th, £4

The organisers at Holt Country Park are putting on not one, but two Easter egg hunts at their Green Flag sites in 2022. Explore the woods, learning about their inhabitants, and finish the day with a tasty treat.

Learn more

Hoveton Hall Estate

April 15th - 18th, included in entry

Follow a quest trail around the grounds of this very special part of Norfolk, answering puzzles to win a prize. There will also be a mini-egg hunt in the Spider Garden for the under 5s.

Learn more

Horsey Windpump

April 7th - 19th, £3

Horsey Windpump is an iconic building with a fascinating past surrounded by pristine broadlands. Build a birds nest, find the colours of spring, and spot a red admiral as part of the activities on this trail, before picking up your well deserved prize.

Learn more

Oxburgh Hall

April 5th - 18th, £3

It’s hard not to fall in love with the 15th century Oxburgh Hall when you catch your first glimpse of the imposing brick manor house reflected in the clear moat. Follow a bespoke trail that is designed to help children appreciate the natural world around them and receive your chocolate prize at the end.

Learn more

Sheringham Park

April 2nd - 19th, £3

Enjoy a coastal view with our last Easter trail at Sheringham Park: a gorgeous landscape of sculpted woodland gardens and coastline. Birdsong and maybe the call of a soaring buzzard will accompany your search for clues amongst the towering trees on this approximately one and a half mile route.

Learn more