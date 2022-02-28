7 family-friendly Easter trails to explore in Somerset

This Easter, there are plenty of opportunities to get out in nature with the kids

One of the signs that spring is upon us is the arrival of Easter. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17th and is the perfect excuse to get outdoors with your children or grandkids. Why not get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Trail, carefully curated to amaze kids with nature - and reward them with a delicious prize at the end!

This April, head over to one of these seven excellent trails and enjoy the natural world as a family.

Barrington Court

April 13th - 24th, £3

Go back in time at this restored Tudor manor with an abundance of orchards and gardens to explore. Wander the paths to discover the ten nature-inspired activities that are hiding along the way, then receive an Easter treat at the end.

Learn more

Fyne Court

April 9th - 24th, £3

Another National Trust property, Fyne Court is a hidden gem in the heart of the Quantock Hills with wild gardens and plenty to see hiding in the undergrowth. Find the trail boards and all the while pay close attention to the signs and sounds of nature, before chomping down on some well earned chocolate winnings.

Learn more

Lytes Cary Manor

TBC

Our next location is a fascinating visit any time of the year with its unusual 'Arts and Craft' style gardens and medieval manor. They have yet to release details about their 2022 Easter Trail but it is sure to be as fun and exciting as previous iterations.

Learn more

Follow the trail and receive your chocolatey prize - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montacute House

April 9th - 24th, £3

One of the most recognisable landmarks in Somerset, Montecute House is a masterpiece that was first built way back in the Elizabethan era. Built using local ham stone, it is both imposing and inviting at the same time, surrounded by luscious woodland and formal gardens. Grab a pack from the visitors centre and look out for the marks along the trail to get your Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg or an allergen-free alternative.

Learn more

Palette and Pasture

April 2nd - 3rd and 9th - 18th, £7 for children over 2

This delightful ice cream parlour promise an "egg-cellent" Easter Trail spanning a kilometre around their farm. Expect real-life rabbits, giant carrots, and a huge bird's nest. All children will receive bunny ears and a carrot-themed treat, plus entry into a prize draw for free ice cream.

Learn more

Tyntesfield

April 9th - 24th, £3

Not far from Bristol lies this gothic wonder with numerous gardens and acres of parkland. This spring, treat your little ones to a world of adventures, making your way along the trail and finding nature-inspired activities for the whole family.

Learn more

Yeovil Railway Centre

April 17th - 18th

A popular local attraction, the Yeovil Railway Centre will be holding their annual Easter Trail on the Sunday and Monday of the bank holiday. You can also keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny who is rumoured to be making an appearance...

Learn more