Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

Explore Somerset's Top Secret Forest

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 4:20 PM March 4, 2021   
A Woodland path through Great Wood in the Quantock Hills of Somerset

A Woodland path through Great Wood in the Quantock Hills of Somerset - Credit: Lewis Clarke/Geograph

In a study to find the best-kept secret spots of the UK Countryside, shoe retailer Clarks have analysed over 5,000 TripAdvisor reviews. From beaches and parks to forests and hiking trails, this research has revealed that Great Wood on the Quantock Hills in Somerset is number 3 on the UK's Top Secret Forests list. 

So, with Spring firmly on the horizon and Mother's Day just around the corner, now is a fantastic time to explore the charm of Great Wood. 

Table of the UK's top 10 secret forests from research conducted by Shoe retailer Clarks to find the Best Kept Secrets of the UK Countryside

Table of the UK's top 10 secret forests from research conducted by Shoe retailer Clarks to find the Best Kept Secrets of the UK Countryside - Credit: Clarks

Great Wood is a mixed woodland full of large conifers and broadleaf trees and is an ideal location for an afternoon stroll or a tasty picnic, or perhaps a bit of both. Or perhaps you've heard of the currently trending practise of Forest Bathing, which originated in Japan but has gained traction worldwide since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

A Woodland path through Great Wood in the Quantock Hills of Somerset

A Woodland path through Great Wood in the Quantock Hills of Somerset - Credit: Lewis Clarke/Geograph

This beautifully captured drone footage displays the sweeping abundance of the trees that make up Great Wood. There's something quite magical about seeing a forest from up above.

When out and about, remember to follow all government guidelines, such as staying local and practising social distancing, to minimise the spread of coronavirus. 

From March 8th, you will be able to have picnics in outdoor spaces with anyone in your household or with one other person from another household on a one-to-one basis.

Find out more about Clark's Best Kept Secrets of the UK Countryside

Click here for more of the best Somerset content.

Somerset Life

Don't Miss

The Trilogy Cairo white gold ring (photo: Fine Jewellery Images)

Essex Life | Win

Win a diamond ring worth £1,000

Essex Life Reporter

Logo Icon
St Catherine's Chruch benefits greatly from the beauty of the surrounding countryside (artwork: Jame

Essex Life

Win a watercolour painting of Gosfield by artist James Merriott

person
Gift wrapped Afternoon Tea with a loaned China Set from Teapot Catering

Norfolk Magazine

Afternoon tea deliveries in Norfolk

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Peanut poke cake

Recipe: Make our peanut caramel poke cake

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus