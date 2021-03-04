Explore Somerset's Top Secret Forest

Published: 4:20 PM March 4, 2021

A Woodland path through Great Wood in the Quantock Hills of Somerset - Credit: Lewis Clarke/Geograph

In a study to find the best-kept secret spots of the UK Countryside, shoe retailer Clarks have analysed over 5,000 TripAdvisor reviews. From beaches and parks to forests and hiking trails, this research has revealed that Great Wood on the Quantock Hills in Somerset is number 3 on the UK's Top Secret Forests list.

So, with Spring firmly on the horizon and Mother's Day just around the corner, now is a fantastic time to explore the charm of Great Wood.

Table of the UK's top 10 secret forests from research conducted by Shoe retailer Clarks to find the Best Kept Secrets of the UK Countryside - Credit: Clarks

Great Wood is a mixed woodland full of large conifers and broadleaf trees and is an ideal location for an afternoon stroll or a tasty picnic, or perhaps a bit of both. Or perhaps you've heard of the currently trending practise of Forest Bathing, which originated in Japan but has gained traction worldwide since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

This beautifully captured drone footage displays the sweeping abundance of the trees that make up Great Wood. There's something quite magical about seeing a forest from up above.

When out and about, remember to follow all government guidelines, such as staying local and practising social distancing, to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

From March 8th, you will be able to have picnics in outdoor spaces with anyone in your household or with one other person from another household on a one-to-one basis.

