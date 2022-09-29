Derbyshire woodland walk - Farley Moor near Matlock

Helen Moat takes a stroll through the soaring pines of Farley Moor Plantation

On Matlock Moors above the town there are seven coniferous forests: Sitches, Whitesprings Plantation, Seventy Acre Plantation, Forty Acre Plantation, Upper Moor, Farley Moor and Bottom Moor, sometimes edging each other, other times separated by meadows and moorland.

These woodlands are commercial plantations but Forestry England, who own and manage them, encourage ramblers and horse-riders to take advantage of the many pathways, forest rides and tracks criss-crossing nearly 500 hectares.

Farley Wood is the plantation I frequent the most. It’s a place where I cross-country ski in snow, enjoy the orange grasses of autumn, the scent of pine in summer and raucous birdsong in spring.

At the end of summer, the pathways’ verges are crammed with brambles in places, juicy blackberries ready to pick.

Bring a bag on this sylvan ramble and give yourself time to pick the fruits of the forest and breathe in the woodland.

This is a place to ‘forest bathe’; feel the strength of the pines, deeply rooted to the ground and soaring heavenward, and feel your heartbeat slow and your breathing relax.

There’s some parking around Cavendish Road recreation ground (a small play park) where the walk begins. As always, park considerately.

Seeing the wood through the trees - Credit: Helen Moat

1. Head up Cavendish Road, passing Cavendish sports fields on your left, where it becomes Bent Lane.

Where the road bends to become Wolds Rise, continue straight on along a lane that eventually becomes an earthen path leading through an avenue of trees.

Pause to take in the views on your right of Riber Castle, Black Rock and Crich Stand before continuing up the path to enter Hurker Wood.

When you reach a T-junction with another path, turn left, following the path as it zig-zags to gently ascend through the woodland, finally heading west along a dry-stone wall.

2. Eventually, you’ll reach a gap on your right to pass between two gritstone gate-posts (no gate present). Here, you leave the natural woodland of Hurker Wood, mainly oak, to enter the Forestry England plantation of Farley Moor.

Keeping right, follow the footpath alongside another dry-stone wall between the forest boundary and fields.

Soon, you’ll emerge at a wide gravelled forest track. Turn left and follow it until the track bends slightly left.

Here, look out for a footpath on the right. Take the soft needled pathway through pines, skirting the eastern boundary of the forest between Matlock Moor (open land on the other side of the dry-stone wall) and Farley Moor (the plantation).

There are several pathways and rides on the left. Keep going until you get to a point where fallen trees have blocked the path, a splintered pine trunk marking your left turn.

On the OS map, the path looks straight but in actual fact it meanders through the conifers. Follow the most defined path, always heading west.

I find it reassuring to have the OS Maps App as it tells me my exact position in the forest.

Unspoiled beauty at Farley Moor Plantation - Credit: Helen Moat

As you continue, another drystone wall will appear on your right. Take the path through the wall, continuing west until you meet the wide forestry track again further north.

3. Turn right and follow this well-gravelled track north, continuing straight on where it bends left, following a broad, grassier track.

Take the second forest ride on the left, emerging out of old plantation onto open land where trees have been recently felled.

As I walked through, wild cotton and rosebay willow herb brightened the ground, newly planted pine saplings springing up. The path ducks into forest again, continuing to Farley Lane.

4. Turn left onto the road and walk the short distance to the main entrance of Farley Moor plantation on your left.

Enter the forest again and follow the wide gravelled track as it zig-zags through the plantation. Stay on the main gravelled track as it curves right. Here you will reverse a short section of track, passing point 3 from earlier.

The gravel track bends and turns, with other paths and tracks veering off it. Stick to the main path until you reach the point where you entered Farley Moor on your outward ramble (Point 2).

From here, you simply retrace your steps down to Cavendish Road.

COMPASS POINTS

Start point: SK 2985 6108

Parking: Cavendish Road

Map: OS OL 24 The Peak DIstrict White Peak Area

Terrain: Easy to moderate. There’s a gradual climb up through Hurker Wood. Farley Moor is on the plateau, providing flat walking.

It can be muddy after a long period of rain and in winter. You may have to negotiate the odd fallen tree.

Distance: 4.7 miles

Refreshments: None. Bring a picnic and enjoy the solitude of the forest.