Finding fascinating fungi

Exploring woodlands and meadows at this time of year reveals the magical world of mushrooms. Here are some of the best places to visit in Herts

Autumn is a great time to go walking in woodland, to admire the patchwork of tree colours and to kick fallen leaves. It’s also prime time to look a little deeper at that woodland floor, on or near the deadwood that lies around, or on the trees themselves for this is a time when mushrooms can be seen at their very best.

Scarlett waxcap - Credit: Vaughn Matthews

As well as their enticing good looks, fungi play an important role in our ecosystem – they are excellent recyclers and put back nutrients into the soil, feeding the plants around them. Before we explore, a word of warning… fungi is fascinating, presenting in many different shapes and sizes, but while it warrants close inspection and admiration, species can be deadly when misidentified and eaten so please exercise caution. It is best to stick to shop-bought varieties.

What you are looking at when you see fungi on the woodland floor is actually the fruit-body which forms on top of a larger and much more complex mycelium, a network of fine fungal threads which lies underground. There are many species of fungi which do not have large and visible fruit-bodies but are small, dark and appear like coverings of a cob-web. There are around 3,000 species of the larger fungi with fruit-bodies in the UK which are more commonly known.

All fungi rely on water to grow and expand their cells which makes autumn the perfect time for a great majority of species, though you will find fungi growing in the UK year round.

Chicken of the woods - Credit: Vaughn Matthews

Best places to find fungi in Herts

Gobions Wood in Potters Bar is a haven for fungi-lovers with over 550 species found here, including more than 100 which are rare or scarce in the county and two being new records for the UK. The nature reserve has ancient woodland, grassland, hedges and ponds, as well as the remnants of 18th century pleasure gardens. Fungi include chicken of the woods and the aptly-named stinkhorn.

Danemead in Hoddesdon contains important oak hornbeam woodland with a damp meadow at its centre – making it a valuable place for wildlife and great seeding ground for fungi, which thrives in damp and humid conditions. Search out the hairy curtain crust with it’s tiered, wavy brackets in shades of yellow, orange and brown.

Hertford Heath is a nature reserve of two distinct sites – The Roundings and Goldingtons. Fungi enthusiasts should head to Goldingtons, the northern part of the reserve, consisting of hornbeam coppice, oak and birch woodland. It’s here that wood woolyfoot - named due to the lower part of its stem being covered in fine hairs - and the tiny twig parachute, often found at head-height, may be found.

Want to get out of the woods? Sitting on the Herts-Bucks border, Frogmore Meadow near Sarratt is a lowland meadow of Special Scientific Interest which supports a variety of species, including the brightly shining family of waxcap fungi.

For more information on fungi and the nature reserves in this article, visit hertswildlifetrust.org.uk

For a brilliant insight into the fascinating world of fungi, read Merlin Sheldrake's Entangled Life



