Cheshire walk - Goostrey and Jodrell Bank

David Dunford takes a walk around Goostrey where black and white buildings stand in the shadow of Cheshire's most famous landmark – the Lovell telescope

The appealing village of Goostrey lies above a stream valley in quiet countryside north of Holmes Chapel, away from main roads, though the West Coast Mainline passes nearby.

This undemanding stroll through the surrounding farmland and woodland is enlivened by a number of traditional Cheshire half-timbered houses but dominated by the looming presence of a much newer construction: Bernard Lovell’s mighty radio telescope at Jodrell Bank.

Church Cottages, Goostrey - Credit: David Dunford

Although Cheshire is renowned for its historic timber-framed buildings, they are, in fact, rather rare. There are some high-quality examples on this route, though Barnshaw Bank Farm near the start – striking as it is – is a new-build by the Cheshire architectural practice of James Bell.

The genuine articles start with Winterbottom Farm, a brick-infilled house of 1670 that was once a gamekeeper’s cottage and is now a farmhouse.

Towards the end, the walk passes within sight of Toad Hall and the Old Medicine House. The former is a late 16th-century cottage where famed Cheshire fabulist Alan Garner hunkered down to write The Weirdstone of Brisingamen, and the latter is a striking close-studded house that was moved here from Wrinehill in Staffordshire in the 1970s.

Author’s lair and artistic retreat: home of the Blackden Trust - Credit: David Dunford

The Blackden Trust runs the whole site as a creative retreat and visits and guided tours are available by arrangement. Nearby is Blackden Hall Farmhouse, another late-16th-century building with statement decorative timbering. More humble are Church Cottages and the Old Schoolhouse, beside the Georgian church of St Luke in the centre of Goostrey.

Garner’s Boneland, the 2012 conclusion of his mythic story that began 50 years earlier, has Weirdstone protagonist Colin as a troubled adult working at Jodrell Bank, using the telescope to search for his lost sister Susan among the stars.

In real life, this year marks the 70th anniversary of the start of the construction of the huge Mark I antenna, which involved the frugal repurposing of gears and pinions from the gun turrets of two First World War battleships, Revenge and Royal Sovereign, that were being broken up at the time.

The telescope was first trained upon the stars (known as ‘first light’ in astronomical parlance, an evocative phrase that might have come from the pen of Garner himself) five years later in 1957, and has been serving science ever since.

A walk in and around Goostrey - Credit: Ordnance Survey

1. From the Crown pub, facing the splendid new scout hut (opened in 2017 after epic fundraising efforts), turn left along the road, past the primary school, to the church. Turn left down Church Bank. Cross the stream at the bottom of the hill, then turn left into a driveway with a footpath sign to ‘The Bongs’ and Mill Lane. Pass to the right of house, garage and garden onto a path that drops into woodland and crosses a footbridge. The path winds along the wooded valley side above the stream before leaving the trees briefly, then dropping back down through the swampy woodland to join Mill Lane near its bridge over the stream.

2. Turn right and follow the road as it winds left past Barnshaw Bank Farm. After 500 metres pass Meadow Bank Farm, then bear right at the end of the drive to Winterbottom Farm.

3. Shortly afterwards, turn left, off the track into the woods on your left, on a footpath signposted to Galey Wood and Appleton’s Lane. Cross a footbridge between ponds and bear right. At the end of the wood, a footbridge and gate lead into a field. Cross straight over to a metal kissing gate into Galey Wood. The path crosses another footbridge and winds through the trees, never straying far from the left-hand edge. At a junction of paths, turn left past a pond, signposted to Appleton’s Lane and Peover Superior.

Exit the wood via another kissing gate and strike out across the field. The path drops down to a kissing gate and continues along the edge of a couple of fields before descending to a footbridge over a tributary of the Peover Eye. Climb the far bank to meet Appleton’s Lane. If you have enjoyed the last three-quarters of a mile or so, give silent thanks to the enterprising village activists who spent 17 years battling to add this useful and enjoyable right-of-way to the definitive map.

4. Turn right along the obvious Appleton’s Lane path, signposted to Jodrell Bank. This pleasant, hedged way leads to a road after a little under half a mile. Turn right here, and keep right at the junction with Red Lane.

5. After half a mile, turn left into Cross Lane. At a crossroads go straight ahead, then turn right at the next, triangular, junction.

6. Take a left at Blackden Firs, past semi-detached houses, and keep right at the fork at the entrance to Yew Tree Farm. The way descends to cross a stream, beyond which the Blackden Trust properties are visible up a driveway to the left. Continue along the main track to the right.

St Luke’s, Goostrey: Georgian brick on a medieval site - Credit: David Dunford

7. The track heads up to Blackden Hall Farm, where it swings abruptly right between brick barns (signposted ‘Goostrey ¾ mile’) to emerge in front of the Grade II* listed, half-timbered farmhouse. Head straight ahead, to the immediate left of the house, then keep right. The driveway dips to cross a small stream valley, Dark Valley Dingle, before continuing to the road on the outskirts of Goostrey. Turn right past the Red Lion pub (closed at time of writing, its fate in the hands of the property market) and pass between Church Cottages and the church to return to the Crown.

Compass Points

Area of walk: Goostrey

Start point: Crown Inn, CW4 8PE

Distance: 4½ miles

Time to allow: 2–3 hours

Map: OS Explorer 268: Wilmslow, Macclesfield & Congleton

Refreshments: The Crown Inn, Goostrey CW4 8PE thecrownpubgoostrey.co.uk 01477 532128

Practicalities: No stiles or major gradients, but livestock possible. Some road walking and potentially muddy spots

The Crown Inn at Goostrey - Credit: David Dunford

The Crown Inn

We popped into the Crown on a cold, bright Monday lunchtime in January and enjoyed a light meal from the temporarily restricted menu. Manager Lisa Spencer assures me that the normal wide selection will be available by the time this goes to print.

My partner Rachel’s habitual post-prandial cappuccino passed her ‘biscuit test’ with flying colours. In this exacting examination, establishments are judged harshly if there is no sweet treat at all; gain a pass for the standard mass-produced, plastic-wrapped offering; and only attain top marks if her frothy fix is accompanied by something with a bit of personality and imagination: a handmade chocolate or, as here, a tasty shortbread finger.

This traditional brick-built Cheshire box houses a modern, airy restaurant and bar: the latter offers a range of hand-pulled beers, mostly from the Marston stable, and a range of gins, cocktails and spritzers.

There are several menus, including specialist kids, gluten-free and vegan ranges. There is ample parking at the Crown, but large groups are requested to seek permission in advance and booking is always advisable if you want to be assured of a dining table.



