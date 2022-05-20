A three mile circular walk around Grimsargh

This walk around Grimsargh was devised during the pandemic by members of St Michaels Church keen to explore their local area

One of the positives to come out of the pandemic lockdowns was a renewed appreciation of the landscapes and beauty on our doorsteps.

With restrictions limiting the longer journeys we could make, more and more people took to exploring their local area on foot.

In Grimsargh, members of the congregation at St Michael's Church would take their daily walk, with the officially permitted one other person, on routes around the village. Over time they compiled a network of walks around the village and eventually one of their number – Ruth Buckley – was asked to bring them together in a book.

Ruth Buckley, Sandra Lenehan, Penny and Kevan Thompson and James Cowell - Credit: John Lenehan

She said: ‘With the approval of Grimsargh Parish council we had 200 personalised way markers made. Then we gained permission from Lancashire County Council, local farmers and landowners, to put them up and then with massive support from the walking buddies, we started to create the book 'Walks from a Lancashire Village’. We walked and re-walked the routes many times, in all weather and ground conditions and meeting local farm life on route.

‘The illustrations and maps have been researched and drawn by Kevan Thompson, who is the husband of one of the Walking Buddies. He even added characters on each map based on people who have been part of the team.’

Ruth is easy to spot when she's out for a walk - Credit: John Lenehan

The book came out last July and has so far sold more than 500 copies for £5 each with all proceeds going to St Michael's Church, Grimsargh.

1 Turn right on the main road towards Preston. After passing the Memorial Cross, at the last house on your left (number 216), turn left.

2 Turn immediate left into a narrow footpath alongside the house fence (just before the industrial estate) through shrubs then, keeping industrial units on your right, go down the left side, until you come to a metal kissing gate.

3 Turn immediate left into a field at the second kissing gate. Keeping the hedge on your left, go straight to a metal gate in the corner of the field. Turn left onto a tarmac road to a cattle grid then take the footpath on the right of the grid. Cross the field, keeping the hedge on your left towards a wooden stile. Head towards solar panels in this field and take the narrow path on the left of the panels between the hedge and a wire fence to a wooden gate at the top of the field. Cross a track then head straight across field which offers marvellous views of Parlick. Pass through the metal gate and go towards woods in the distance. Pass more solar panels and continue in the direction of Tun Brook woods and metal gate.

One of the specially designed way makers - Credit: John Lenehan

4 Go carefully down 81 steps, over two bridges and up 61 steps to the top. Go through the metal gate into a field and then aim straight ahead, passing under the telegraph wires. Keep the hedge on your right and a small pond and trees on your left until you reach a stile in hedge halfway up the field by another small pond on right. Then, keeping the hedge on your left, head for the road and pass a solitary tree, to a tall stile onto Alston Lane.

5 Turn left, pass Salisbury House and, after short distance just before a dip in the road, turn left through a gate.

6 In the field, follow the track to the end and continue straight across the field to a gate in middle of far hedge. Cross the small field to a stile at the edge of Tun Brook wood. Go down 36 steps, over a bridge and up 23 steps to a private drive. Cross to a narrow path between two gardens. At the end go through a gate towards farm buildings then turn left toward double metal gates to a footbridge on the right leading up a field. Keep to the right side of the field, passing brick vents to a stile in the wire fence on the right. Take the footbridge into the housing estate.

7 Go straight on, take the first left into Carbis Avenue. Cross over and follow the footpath passing along front of terrace houses (numbers 2-18). Go straight on to Blackleach Avenue and at the end go right and then first left into Waingate Road. At the first bend take the alley that leads to old Railway Walk.

8 Turn left. Just before the tunnel, take the slope on the left up to the main road and turn left back to the church.

Compass points

The route of the walk around Grimsargh - Credit: OS

Start and finish: St Michael’s Church, Preston Road, Grimsargh, PR2 5SD

Distance: 3 miles/4.8km

Time: 1.5 hours

Terrain: A real wellie or good boots walk in or after wet weather as it can be extremely muddy and, if you like steps this is the walk for you. In good weather walking shoes will be fine.

Map: Kevan has drawn a fine illustrated map with excellent directions in the book.

Facilities: There are no public toilets on route.

Kevan's illustration of the walk - Credit: Kevan Thompson

Buy the book

Walks from a Lancashire village - Credit: Ruth Buckley

The book can be purchased at:

St Michaels Church, Plough Pub and Village Shop, Grimsargh

Cobbled Corner Café, Chipping Farm Shop and Brabins, Chipping

Charisma Cards, Station Café & Heritage Centre, So Plants and Little Town Dairy, Longridge

Potters Barn, Ribchester

Or contact Ruth at ruthbuckley50@gmail.com.