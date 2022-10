Roly Smith lauds the recently-announced investment in our National Park's woodlands

There’s nothing nicer on a hot summer’s day, such as those we had during the summer heatwave, than walking through the cool shade of a mature native woodland.

I’m thinking of places like National Trust’s Padley Gorge, with its fine stands of oak, beech and pine, which have the added bonus of the cooling chatter of the Burbage Brook running through them.

So it was good to hear that the Peak District National Park Authority and the Woodland Trust have agreed a landmark £1m collaborative project to increase native woodland in the National Park by up to 400 acres over the next three years. It will also see the creation of the post of dedicated Farm Advisor for Woodland Creation.

The exciting new programme will provide a significant boost to six years of previous work by the Authority on similar projects, which has already increased woodland by around 37 acres a year in the 555-square-mile National Park.

The project will involve designing and overseeing the planting of schemes and supporting landowners to monitor and maintain sites to ensure the woodlands successfully establish.

Local farmers and landowners will be involved in helping to locate and develop the new woodland sites, which will be carefully selected based on their suitability for planting.

Each new Peak District planting site will contribute to the larger Northern Forest which stretches from Liverpool to the Yorkshire coast and will be delivered via the Defra ‘Nature for Climate’ Fund, which supports the Northern Forest Partnership ‘Grow Back Greener’ programme.

The newly-created woodlands will focus on the four key themes of the ‘Grow Back Greener’ programme:

existing ancient woodlands

creating riverside woodlands

woodland creation through natural processes and

schemes which will contribute to carbon sequestration goals.

Matt Mardling, the new farm advisor for woodland creation in the National Park - Credit: Roly Smith

Leading the project is Matt Mardling, farm advisor for Woodland Creation. He said: ‘Well thought-out woodland establishment is part of ensuring we deliver for nature and confront climate change in the National Park. The assistance available through this scheme should ensure that landowners can fulfil their aspirations for their land as efficiently as possible.

‘Dedicated support will be available to help navigate the challenges of ensuring schemes contribute to the special character of our Peak District landscapes, while also expanding vital woodland cover.’

Suzanne Fletcher, head of landscape at the National Park, added: ‘These schemes will provide a multitude of benefits, improving wildlife, water quality and flood management, and supporting farm businesses across the Peak District.

‘Through new partnerships such as this one, and collaborative working with local farmers and landowners, we can go much further in creating quality woodlands in the right places to help tackle the challenges presented by climate change.’

Simon Mageean, the Woodland Trust’s programme director for the Northern Forest, said farmers and landowners in the National Park will be able to apply for up to 100% of the actual costs of woodland creation, and a maintenance payment for aftercare.

The National Park will open an application process for interested farmers and landowners later this year.