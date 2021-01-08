5 of the best January walks in Hampshire

Published: 8:03 AM January 8, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM February 3, 2021

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years in this month.

Kingsclere

January 2019 issue

The border village of Kingsclere. Surrounded by a network of footpaths and bridleways, making it a perfect base for a walking break, set off from here to explore the North Hampshire Downs.

Click here for the details of the Kingsclere walk

Rockford and Ibsley

January 2018 issue

Explore the western edge of the New Forest, setting from Rockford Common and heading over to Ibsley Common.

Click here for the details of the Rockford and Ibsley walk

East Tisted

January 2017 issue

Experience the grandeur of Rotherfield Park and the great open spaces of the South Downs National Park.

Click here for the details of the East Tisted walk

Ecchinswell

January 2016 issue

Another walk exploring the North Hampshire Downs, starting out on woodland trackes before taking in a small section of the the 70-mile long Wayfarer's Walk.

Click here for the details of the Ecchinswell walk

Fleet Pond

January 2015 issue

Hampshire's largest freshwater lake covers 52 acres, this walk walk circles counter-clockwise around the pond, with a longer version heading southwards to cross the Basingstoke Canal.

Click here for the details of the Fleet Pond walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.