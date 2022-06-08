Why I love walking near Hartington

Reader Charlotte Strazds shares why she believes Hartington is the perfect spot for a ramble

Why is Hartington one of your favourite Derbyshire walks?

Hartington is one of my favourite walks due to the changing nature of the seasons. Each season makes the walk different each time, be that the hills and streams or the village and their decorations in winter.

What is it that makes this part of Derbyshire so appealing?

All of Derbyshire is special, it feels like home when you just step out of the car and start your walk, this part of Derbyshire isn’t that well known with tourists so to me is more special.

Is there any place/part of Hartington that you particularly look forward to seeing/visiting?

Part of my favourite walk is when the valleys open up and the rocks are all around you, there is a special part where - if you walk up to the hill - there is a small cavern to sit in and just look out below you.

Charlotte out in the Peak - Credit: Charlotte Strazds

Who do you tend to go walking with?

I grew up waking in the Peak District and, near enough every Sunday, I would go with my mum and dad. Nowadays I still go nearly every Sunday with friends or my partner, we’ve also just started doing night walks, which are so surreal!

What do you look for in a good walk?

When I set out on my walk I start by looking for a circular walk that has some difficult parts – there's no fun in flat walks in my opinion! I enjoy walking near water and seeing the various birds in different seasons is always interesting; a country pub at the end is always a bonus!

Are there any other places in Derbyshire you particularly enjoy walking?

Some of my other favourite walks include a circular from Ashford in the water to Monsal head. There is so much variety in this walk and the views are incredible, it’s like going back 100 years.

Another walk is Mam for the nine-mile circular, but it’s particularly special early in the morning so you can catch the sunrise and get the place to yourself before everybody else arrives.