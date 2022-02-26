Peak District walk - Hathersage Moor, Carl Wark and Higger Tor

Looking across from the summit of Sir William Hill, the flat-topped crag of Higger Tor seems to rise out of Hathersage Moor like an altar to the gods; commanding and awe-inspiring.

At 434 metres (1,424 ft), it’s only slightly higher than Sir William Hill (429 metres) but thrusting out of the Dark Peak as it does, it’s an imposing landmark and a tantalising Ethel – one begging to be climbed.

Hathersage Moor is popular with ramblers, scramblers and climbers. The majesty of Higger Tor is echoed by a lower flat-topped tor – Carl Wark.

Equally craggy but with an embankment of curiously uniform stones, Carl Wark is the site of an Iron Age fort. In summer the surrounding moorland is softened by soft hues of flowering heather, the wash of mauve upland rippling out to the skyline.

In winter, mists descend to obscure any views, misshapen rocks looming out of swirling cloud. It’s an atmospheric place.

This circular walk starts from the B6521 above Grindleford. There is some parking on the roadside where a footbridge crosses Burbage Brook below Longshaw Estate.

From Sheffield you can catch the train to Grindleford Station and tramp up Padley Gorge to the footbridge. There’s also a bus stop opposite the little wooden gate that drops down to Burbage Brook.

Booted up, cross the footbridge and turn right to ascend the path beside Burbage Brook, keeping the stream on your right. The path emerges at the A6187.

Carl Wark, Higger Tor and Burbage Rocks - Credit: Gary Wallis

Turn left and follow the curve of the road, crossing over to the fingerpost left of the stream. Climb over two stiles and head up Hathersage Moor.

Keep to the path (the ground is very boggy) until you reach the Carl Wark embankment. Pause to explore the historic monument. It’s hard to imagine how the fort’s defenders survived in such hostile conditions.

A stepped pathway rises steeply to the adjacent summit of Higger Tor with some easy scrambling required near the top to reach the pathway that runs along the ridge. At the end of the tor the path descends, running parallel to the Fiddler’s Elbow section of moorland road before emerging at Upper Burbage Bridge Car Park.

Go through the gate on the right at the other end of the curving bridge to follow the broad gravel track running along the base of Burbage Rocks. Enjoy the views back to Carl Wark and Higger Tor, now on the other side of the valley.

The easy track drops down to the A6187 at a higher point on the road. Cross over and go through a gate into National Trust land.

Follow the pathway through woodland to the B6521 and the entrance of the Longshaw. Cross the road and pass through a second set of white gates, following the driveway towards Longshaw Lodge.

This started life as a bolthole for the great and good, including George V and the Duke of Wellington. During World War I it was a convalescent home for injured soldiers. More recently, the lodge was converted into private apartments.

The adjacent café, recently extended, offers some of the best chews with a view in the Peak District.

From here the path drops down through manicured parkland, emerging at the road and the starting point of this dramatic six-mile hike.

The photos in this article were uploaded to our Derbyshire and Peak District Facebook group, join the community to find inspiration for your next walk.