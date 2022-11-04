Peak District walk - Hathersage and the River Derwent

This ramble takes in some of the Peak's most recognisable landmarks, such as Lose Hill and Winhill - Credit: Helen Moat

An easy stroll full of beauty and tranquillity along the Derwent from Hathersage, starting and ending at Leadmill Bridge.

As autumn approaches and colours start to blaze, this is a glorious walk along the River Derwent, oaks, sycamores and beech trees bright on sunlit days.

This ramble has everything: riverside tranquillity; country lanes and tracks undulating below the moorlands with views across to the Hope Valley in one direction and Hathersage in the other, finishing with a lovely mixed woodland that feels quite continental. Lace up your boots and come along.

1. Starting from the Leadmill Bridge just outside Hathersage (there’s a small amount of parking on the roadside), cross over the road and slip through the squeeze in the wall at the end of the bridge (Grindleford side) to follow the grassy path alongside the river (the Derwent on your right).

From here on, it’s simply a matter of following the riverside footpath west, although there is a diversion at Goose West Wood as the path alongside the bank of the Derwent has slipped into the river.

Heading into beautiful Goose Nest Wood - Credit: Helen Moat

Returning to the Derwent, continue northwest bound, the waterside path sticking closely to its bank.

It’s a beautiful riverside ramble, the peaty-brown Derwent flowing gently, mature trees and meadow adding to the tranquil scene.

Passing the stepping stones, follow the path almost as far as Shatton Lane, taking a left turn before the path crosses a footbridge to settlement.

2. Climb up through two meadows to reach a country lane and turn left onto it. Views start to open out as you ramble along the rural lane below Abney Moor.

Look back for fantastic views across to Hope Valley with outlooks to Lose Hill and Winhill, while Bamford and Stanage Edge stretch out across the sky on your left as you march along.

Expansive views await - Credit: Helen Moat

Where the road turns uphill to a farm, go straight on, passing through a field gate onto a farm track. It continues along hillside meadows below Offerton Moor.

3. Turn right and uphill when climbing out of Old Clough, passing Offerton House and Offerton Hall, then look out for a footpath dropping left off the lane down to Callow Farm.

Go through a gate into a meadow, then another to enter a woodland valley of conifer and broadleaf trees.

This is a particularly lovely part of the ramble, quite different in feel to the wide river valley and country lanes that rise and fall below the Peak Moorlands.

The woodland has an intimacy and softness that contrasts the rugged Dark Peak surrounds.

At the bottom of Callow Wood, continue down through a field where it meets a lane.

Callow Wood opening out into meadows - Credit: Helen Moat

4. Turn right onto it, rising to the entrance to Mount Pleasant Farm, where a footpath trends left to meet the river path again, close to Leadmill Bridge.

Retrace your steps back to your starting point after a very satisfying walk of superb views and varied terrain.

COMPASS POINTS

Start Point: SK 2235 8063

Parking: Some parking on the grass verge on the Hathersage side of Leadmill Bridge (at the entrance of Harper Lees)

Map: OS Explorer Map – The Peak District Dark Peak Area OL1

Terrain: Easy. Flat riverside walking and undulating country lanes and tracks. An easy descent through woodland track to the River Derwent

Distance: 5.2 miles

Refreshments: none on the walk. Bring a picnic or head into Hathersage after finishing your walk where there’s lots of choice from pubs, hotels, restaurants and cafés