Derbyshire walk - Heage Windmill and Amber Valley

Helen Moat rambles through the undulating countryside of Amber Valley, the handsome Heage Windmill peeking out from the folds of the hill. Sometimes the mill disappears from view altogether, but on this circular walk the handsome six-sailed, stone-towered windmill is never far away...

This gentle ramble starts out from Heage Windmill Car Park.

As the windmill is only open on bank holidays and weekends between 11am and 4pm, get there early to ensure you have enough time to take in a tour of this fascinating mill before stepping out.

1. From the car park, head down the driveway away from the mill, taking a left into the field on the corner of the lane.

This section of the ramble takes in hay meadows, the grasses coloured with clovers, vetches, umbellifers and buttercups before the first cut.

The well-defined path drops through a couple of fields, following the boundary, then crosses through it to continue downhill through more meadows.

There are some fine mature trees along the way including ash and oak. Keep left when presented with two grassy paths.

The path then funnels you downhill towards Sawmills through a corridor of hedges and into a yard, emerging at Lockwood Haulage.

Cross over the road onto the old bridge. Follow the old road as it veers right, looking out for steps on your left. Descend the steps onto Ripley Road.

2. Cross the busy road carefully and turn left to walk the pavement as far as a playground. Ignoring the gate into the playpark, walk down the short drive beside DKJ Limited into a field.

Cross the footbridge over the River Amber, continuing downhill to the railway line and then climb over the pedestrian railway bridge before heading uphill, following the righthand field boundaries.

Look out for a right turn (signed Route 7), crossing the field boundary to continue across the hillside. The grassy path meets Lynam Road.

Turn right and follow the country lane, looking out for a fingerpost on your right just after Beech Hill Farm. Squeeze through the over-grown hedge and cross the field to where it meets a track leading to Lodge Hill Farm.

Climb up to the farm where swallows flitter around the outbuildings in summer, then drop down the track as far as Wingfield Park Hall.

Here a grassy path diverges left through meadow, following the River Amber. It was a particularly lovely section of the circular when I walked the route in June, butterflies and dragonflies hovering over wildflowers; a curlew calling nearby.

3. Cross the concrete bridge onto the B6013 and turn right. Two historical plaques add interest to an otherwise uninteresting section of road walking - they commemorate the Pentrich Uprising of 1817 when local workers planned an armed march to Nottingham to protest living and working conditions.

A short distance of grassy verge gives way to footpath at Pentrich Mill. Look out for the plaque on its gable commemorating one of the Pentrich rebels, Thomas Bacon, who hid nearby at Booth’s Hovel.

A short distance on, at the junction of Pentrich Lane End, a second plaque commemorates the regrouping of the rebels here, who went on to demand arms at Butterley Ironworks. England’s last revolution now seems incongruous in this rural corner of Derbyshire.

4. At the junction of the B6013 and the A610 the Excavator is a good spot to quench your thirst with a pint.

Refreshed, head left through its car park, under a bridge and along a track that leads to a fishing pond, a delightful spot with its weeping willow and hump-back bridge.

Keeping the pond on your left, look out for a gate on the righthand side. Go through and follow the dirt track to the right, then a path that funnels you uphill.

Look out for a righthand turn that crosses a field to the boundary of Bowmer and Kirkland. It skirts the buildings before reaching the Chesterfield Road.

Turn right here, then cross the road to the lane leading back to Heage Windmill. Make sure you return by 4pm otherwise your car could well be locked in!

Finish with a snack at one of the picnic tables and enjoy the last close-up views of this beautiful structure, it’s great white sails and dome filling the sky.

COMPASS POINTS

Start point: SK 3669 5084 (Heage Windmill CP accessed from Chesterfield Road)

Parking: Heage Windmill Car Park (11am-4pm on bank holidays and weekends only). If wanting to do this walk at another time, there is some parking at Lower Hartshay where you can start your ramble.

Map: OS Explorer Map 269 – Chesterfield & Alfreton

Terrain: Gently undulating paths through fields, a country lane and on pavement for short sections of busier road

Distance: 4.5 miles

Refreshments: Excavator at Buckland Hollow with snacks from the windmill shop