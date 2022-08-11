Yorkshire Dales walk - Garsdale to Hell Gill Force

Here's a walk in the remote Yorkshire Dales that takes you to hell and back - but Hell Gill Force is actually a little piece of heaven - especially if you take your swimming costume

Make no mistake: this is a hard, challenging walk requiring good navigation skills. Yet, saved for a long sunny day, it makes for a memorable outing in a seldom visited part of the western fringe of Yorkshire Dales, far away from the madding crowds even in peak season.

A grassy track named the High Way on a stretch of the walk - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

1 Cross A684 and follow footpath to Grist, bearing right. Ignore field gate and go through stone stile slightly higher up. Walk ahead until you reach viewpoint down to river. Walk upstream, pass through stone stile and keep ahead along trodden down grass to tree in front of Blake Mire farmhouse.

2 Go through kissing gate and broken gate. Walk down stone track and just before gate turn left to pass through gap in wall with yellow waymarker. Follow a further three waymarker posts ahead. At the third pass through gap in wall and head via track to ruined building beside tree. After ruin go through stone stile on right. Cross track immediately in front and strike out across field ahead aiming to just to left of old barn. Pass through hand gate with white lid. Head to fingerpost just to left of Moor Rigg farmhouse at which turn right onto road.

3 At end of road pass through metal gate and continue on track that bears sharp right. Where it bears sharp left keep ahead on bridleway (rough, broad track). After 100 yards turn left up indistinct bridleway up and across grass. At crest head towards and through rusty field gate. As wall starts to bear right head left towards farmhouse. Pass to left of shake holes and ravine. Walk parallel with the road towards and past (to right) ruined barn, keeping ahead with wall on right. Pass through two gates in wall and wire fence then descend and cross footbridge to B6259.

4 Turn left onto road and soon right down bridleway (gravel track) and over railway line. As track bears right divert left for Hell Gill Force. Continue on track over footbridge, through gate and stepstile and past farmhouse. Turn right through bridlegate and over gill bridge. Follow rutted track and, after 200 yards, fork left onto grassy track named the High Way which leads over stepping stones and past ruined building.

5 Just before bridlegate turn right through new gated stile. Descend initially keeping wall on right then veer left towards farmhouse. Go through gate and down stone steps, pass small waterfall and over footbridge with gate. Follow fingerpost to Lunds Church. Go over footbridge, through wall stile, past farmhouse and through another wall stile. Turn left over footbridge and past church. Go through metal gate and turn left onto track. Cross beck via footbridge.





6 Turn left into plantation over duckboards passing fingerpost to The Quarry and over step stile. Leave plantation by two stiles and head to and through fieldgate 150 yards away. Head to right of next gate to gap in wall with fingerpost. At road turn left and, at South Lunds house, right through gate following fingerpost to Mud Becks.





7 Cross railway footbridge. At bottom of steps continue ahead through gate and down steps. Head at 2 o’clock across next field and then open moorland and through/over four stiles. Just before pylon in front of ruined barn head left off path towards stone stile with new gate. Turn right onto road back to the start.

Points of interest

Yes: you are going to hell and back but the Hades in question is Hell Gill Force which is actually a little piece of heaven especially if you have your swimming costume with you. The descent is steep and requires both hands to lower yourself but the plunge pool is glorious. Sit on a ledge immediately below the falls and let the water trickle over you like a shower. On a sunny day you sit encircled in your own mini-rainbow. It’s possible to manage a small dive from the ledge too although your feet won’t leave the water.

Dramatic Dandrymire Viaduct - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

The walk is characterised by an incongruous combination of sounds: bird song and the occasional train rattling by on the Settle to Carlisle line. The Dandrymire Viaduct, viewed towards the end of the walk, is an impressive feature. Wild Boar Fell rears over the railway and Mallerstang valley which it runs along. You can just make out the cairns standing sentry on the fell edge, as if looking out for invaders.

The sign at Lunds church - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

Another highlight of the walk is the tiny, lonely 18th century Lunds Church. 'Come to me and I will give you rest', is a welcoming sign painted onto the wall especially if you need shelter. You can rest assured as your expedition is nearing its end.





Eat here

Take a breather at The Moorcock - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

The Moorcock Inn, Garsdale Head. Traditional, family run pub and the only one close to the walk. Includes beer garden with fabulous views and a snug coffee bar serving ice creams, hot drinks, cakes and scones. moorcockinngarsdale.com.

Penny Garth Cafe - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

Penny Garth Cafe, Hawes. One of many cafés and pubs in Hawes, the Penny Garth serves breakfasts, burgers, paninis, baked potatoes, milk shakes and soup of the day. Very popular with a few tables outside. pennygarthcafe.co.uk.





Compass points

Start/finish: Postcode LA10 5PP, grid ref SD 787919.

Time/distance: 6 hours/13.7km.

Accessibility: Often rough walking with many stiles. Good navigation skills required as some paths indiscernible.

Map: OS Landranger 98 Wensleydale & Upper Wensleydale and OS Explorer 19 Howgill Fells & Upper Eden Valley.

Parking: On broad road leading up to Garsdale station.