National Trust recommended walks around Hertfordshire

Published: 1:34 PM September 10, 2021

There are several great walks in and around Ashridge Estate, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Archant

There's nothing like getting out into the countryside and fresh air. Here are four walks around Hertfordshire, recommended by the National Trust, that will get you doing just that.

George Bernard Shaw's home Shaw's Corner at Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Alan Davies

Golden Valley Ashridge trail, 3.8 miles, 1.5 hours, easy, dog friendly

Starting at the Ashridge Visitor Centre in Ashridge Estate, this easy walk which loops back in on its self takes in the view of Ashridge House.

You'll pass the deer leap (large sections of fence and a ditch which were historically used to manage the deer in the park), and maybe even spot some of the fallow deer that roam freely in the woodland.

Ashridge Visitor Centre is off the B4506 between Berkhamsted and Dagnall, HP4 1LT

Bridgewater Monument to Pitstone Windmill circular walk, 7.5 miles, 3 hours, moderate, dog friendly.

Starting at the Bridgewater Monument - a 33-metre-tall tower erected in 1832, this walk starts on a well-surfaced path, suitable for mobility scooters, which then turns into narrow pathways along hedgerows and across fields.

Ramble through woodlands and in into open grassland - and across a busy road - as you use the Pitstone Windmill on the horizon as your guide.

Although dogs are welcome on this route, it takes you past areas of roaming livestock, so have your lead ready.

Ashridge Estate, Moneybury Hill, Ringshall, Berkhamsted, HP4 1LX

Bridgewater Monument to Ivinghoe Beacon trail, 5 miles, 2 hours, moderate

Starting at Ashridge Estate Visitor Centre, this walk takes you past two iconic attractions - the Bridgewater Monument and Ivinghoe Beacon, an Iron Age hill fort.

It will take you through woodland, over a wooden bridge and past an open vista of Pitstone Hill as well as an area that used to be used for military training.

There's also an impressive view of Incombe Hole as well as across the Vale of Aylesbury.

Wheathampstead to Shaws Corner, near Welwyn circular walk, 7.6 miles, 2.45 hours, easy

Following a path once trodden by George Bernard Shaw, this walk starts and ends in the quaint village of Wheathampstead.

The walks starts at the Whealthampstead East Lane car park, and following footpaths, you'll amble into Ayot St. Lawrence, where the Ayot Old Church is worth a look.

It will take you past the old Station Platform, Lamer Park (home of Apsley Cherry-Garrard), as well as Shaw's Corner, which the playwright called home for 44 years.

East Lane Car Park, 13 East Lane, Wheathampstead, AL4 8SB







