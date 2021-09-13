Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

Hertfordshire walk named best UK walk for older kids

person

Richard Young

Published: 4:13 PM September 13, 2021   
Three-in-one Woodland Walk at Ashridge Estate.

Three-in-one Woodland Walk at Ashridge Estate. - Credit: David Clarke/ Unsplash

If you're looking to get into the great outdoors this autumn with the family, Ashridge Estate's Three-in-one Woodland Walk has been named the best walk for older children by department store Charles Clinkard. 

The retailer's Family Walk Index ranks walks, taking into consideration accessibility, distance and walking time, as well as cost, amenities and children's activities to do along the way.

The Three-in-one Woodland Walk at Ashridge Estate topped the list for it's free entry and parking, toilets, refreshments and baby changing facilities as well as a visitor centre too. 

Depending on the route you take, the walk is between 1.5-4.5 miles and can take up to two hours and 45 minutes, taking you through picturesque villages and idyllic woodland. 

In spring, you can spot bluebells and it's also dog friendly so the whole family can come along for the trip. 

The Three-in-one Woodland Walk at Ashridge Estate begins and ends at Ashridge Visitor Centre, and here's a guide for the walk.

Ashridge Estate, Moneybury Hill, Ringshall, Berkhamsted, HP4 1LT


Hertfordshire Life
Hertfordshire

Don't Miss

A recent wedding at the Feathered Nest

Cotswold Life | Win

Win a Mini-Moon experience for two at The Feathered Nest in the Cotswolds

Cotswold Life

Logo Icon
Chelsworth street

Suffolk Magazine

This stunning six-mile circular walk crosses three pretty Suffolk villages

By Jayne Lindill

person
Watercolour of Ingatestone Hall clock tower

Win

WIN an original watercolour painting of Ingatestone Hall by James Merriott

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
The birdy from now! by hülsta

Cheshire Life | Win

Win a stylish little seat for your home – the birdy from hülsta worth £333

Hulsta Furniture

Logo Icon