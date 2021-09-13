Hertfordshire walk named best UK walk for older kids

Published: 4:13 PM September 13, 2021

If you're looking to get into the great outdoors this autumn with the family, Ashridge Estate's Three-in-one Woodland Walk has been named the best walk for older children by department store Charles Clinkard.

The retailer's Family Walk Index ranks walks, taking into consideration accessibility, distance and walking time, as well as cost, amenities and children's activities to do along the way.

The Three-in-one Woodland Walk at Ashridge Estate topped the list for it's free entry and parking, toilets, refreshments and baby changing facilities as well as a visitor centre too.

Depending on the route you take, the walk is between 1.5-4.5 miles and can take up to two hours and 45 minutes, taking you through picturesque villages and idyllic woodland.

In spring, you can spot bluebells and it's also dog friendly so the whole family can come along for the trip.

The Three-in-one Woodland Walk at Ashridge Estate begins and ends at Ashridge Visitor Centre, and here's a guide for the walk.

Ashridge Estate, Moneybury Hill, Ringshall, Berkhamsted, HP4 1LT



