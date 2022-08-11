Lancashire coastal walk - Hest Bank and Morecambe Bay

This glorious coastal walk from Hest Bank on the shore of Morecambe Bay is perfect for a summer stroll

My earliest memory of Hest Bank is when I was young and as a family we stayed in a railway carriage that had been converted into a holiday home.

The railway station here closed in 1969, a few years after a train derailed and damaged the station which was never repaired. There is a guided walk across Morecambe Bay from Hest Bank to Grange over Sands, but this must never be attempted without a guide.

This walk was a last minute alternative to the planned Lakes route I had intended to share with you this month. As the weather forecast there was poor, and Morecambe Bay was deemed tobe improving, I hastily re-organised my day. And I am pleased I did.

This walk was most enjoyable, and the weather did indeed improve. The walk takes in the beautiful views over Morecambe Bay to the Lake District and then the serene Lancaster canal with its barges and picturesque scenery.

The view towards Silverdale - Credit: John Lenehan

1 Leave the car park and head towards Morecambe, with the sea on the right. Keep to the right of Red Bank Farm and cross a stile between the building and the wall on the right. Turn left and go through the caravan park, then turn right and through a stile into an open field. Then, keeping a hedgerow and the sea on the right, carry straight on crossing a stile then dropping downhill to reach a stile on the right leading on to the shore. Cross this and bear left and simply follow the shoreline with the sea on the right.

Join the main road A5105 and follow this passing the main entrance to Happy Mount Park on the left. Cross the road just pass this and turn right and pass in front of a building called Elms Court on the left.

Note: There is a beautiful sculpture on the seafront called Venus and Cupid. It is by Shane A Johnstone and commemorates the 24 Cockle Pickers who died in the bay in 2004.

The Venus and Cupid sculpture by Shane A Johnstone - Credit: John Lenehan

2 Turn left into Elms Road and follow this and at the end turn left into Happy Mount Drive. Follow this until the road turns right into Mount Avenue and at this point carry straight on along Elms Lane. There is a signpost saying ‘Public Footpath to Hest Bank 1¾ miles’. Elms Lane turns into a track and then a footpath and keep on this as it passes around the back of Happy Mount Park and Morecambe Golf Club.

Reach a stile and cross this and the sub railway track and the stile opposite then follow the path as it goes under a bridge of the main railway line and keep on the path.

Note: Happy Mount Park was created in the 1920s and now has attractions for the whole family.

3 The path reaches a bridge over the canal. Do not cross the bridge, to the right of it there is a short path down to the canal towpath. Reach the towpath and turn left under the bridge and carry on, with the canal on the right. Keep on the towpath as it passes under a bridge then two major road bridges. After the second major road bridge some of the houses on the left have steps leading down to their gardens.

The route includes a section of the Lancaster Canal towpath - Credit: John Lenehan

4 As the canal bends to the right there is a set of steps going left downhill with a yellow footpath arrow on the handrail post. Go down the steps and follow the path down to the main road A5105 and turn right. Cross and follow the main road and then turn left down Pasture Lane, cross the railway bridge and turn right still on Pasture Lane and follow this all the way back to the car park.

The six mile circular route from Hest Bank - Credit: OS

Compass points

Start and finish: Car park at the end of Pasture Lane.

Distance: 6 miles/10km

Time: 3 hours

Terrain: Excellent walking, except for a stony section of shoreline between Morecambe Lodge and the next car park towards Morecambe. This can be avoided at low tide by waking on the sands. Walking shoes should be fine.

Map: OS Explorer 296 Lancaster, Morecambe and Fleetwood.

Facilities: There are toilets at Happy Mount Park on the route.