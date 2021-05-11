6 instagram friendly walks in and around the Peak District

Published: 6:22 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 7:45 PM May 11, 2021

Walking in the Peak District gives you plenty of opportunities to take fantastic photos to share on your social media. I set up my Ella's Walks instagram account to document my travels and help others follow in my footsteps with easy to follow guides for each walk, as well as the photos I took. Here I pick my favourite outings so far.

Kinder Scout

My number one! It’s an absolutely brilliant walk, after all there is a reason it’s one of the most popular routes in the Peak District!

Starting in the historic village of Edale, the route heads towards Grindsbrook Clough where you’ll scramble up to the plateau of Kinder Scout. This is my favourite part of the walk as the scramble is just the right balance of challenging and enjoyable. Once at the top, you’ll head west which takes you along Kinder’s edge with some spectacular rock formations, and the best spots for a selfie! Eventually leading to Kinder Low trig point and from here you’ll head down Jacobs Ladders (you’ll be glad that you’ve gone down here not up when you see other walkers having to face the uphill climb of Jacob’s Ladder) and follow the sign posts back into Edale.

A brilliant 11 mile route to end with a tasty pub lunch!





Alport Castles

Alport Castles is an amazing rock formation formed by a land slip causing the rocks to impersonate a castle. This 10 mile walk starts next to Derwent Reservoir, walking along the edge for 4 miles before taking the footpath on the left up to the moors with a clear route towards Alport Castles.

You’ll first get a view from above of the rocks, then you can make your way around and down to reach the bottom of the formation before scrambling to the highest point and capturing a phenomenal selfie! From here you re-join the path leading back towards the reservoir.







Shining Tor

A 7 mile walk for the 7th highest hill in the Peak District! This Shining Tor route has lots to see along the way making it an interesting walk to follow.

Beginning this walk in the Errwood Reservoir car park, the first waypoint is the ruins of Errwood Hall. Enjoy exploring around this area and, of course, snap a picture underneath the arches!

From here the route passes through multiple fields and woodlands to St Joseph’s Shrine, then up to Cats Tor and Shining Tor trig point. Rejoin the path to Goystclough Quarry and along the side of Errwood Reservoir back to the car park.





Burbage Edge to Higger Tor

An enjoyable 7 mile walk with a mixture of different sceneries! Starting at Upper Burbage car park, the walk begins along the top of Burbage Edge then down to the Sheffield Country Walk path. Leading into the Longshaw Estate, across the fields and into Granby Woods.

The route continues across the road to the end of Padley Gorge, explore around this area (here’s a good photo opportunity as it’s a very magical looking place) and follow the river north up to the road. From here you take the footpath towards Carl Wark Rocks and continue along to Higger Tor for a slight scramble up.





Wingfield Manor

Technically this 9 mile route is just outside the Peak District but it’s one of my favourites!

Starting at the top corner of Pentrich Village, follow the footpath to the farm, down the farm’s driveway and across the fields. Go under the bridge then on the left hand side take the path next to Shrewsbury Cottage. This path leads directly to Wingfield Manor, you can book a tour around the Manor but if it’s closed it’s still very enjoyable walking around the edge of the walls. Rejoin the path and head into South Wingfield. From the village, the route goes by the River Amber, through Shaw Wood, then by Alfreton Golf Club to Oakerthorpe Brook where you turn right up the small stream into the fields. The fields leading back up the Swanwick Road where the route started.





Middle Peak Quarry

A relatively short walk (3 miles) but perfect for an evening sunset walk! Starting on Cromford Road in Wirksworth, take the footpath towards the High Peak Trail and turn left up the trail for a few hundred metres, then take the footpath on the left through the fields to the quarry. Follow the path around the edge of the quarry to Greenhill Road and turn left up to Stardisc. This is the perfect spot to watch the sun go down and the lights turn on around Stardisc. You’ll be able to snap a beautiful photo with lots of colours up in the sky and down in the ground.

Continue down the path to Stoney Wood then onto Middleton Road leading back to Cromford Road.

You can follow my walks on instagram at @ellaswalks or on Facebook at facebook.com/ellaswalks