The story behind John’s Gate near the the banks of the River Lathkill

Fitting tribute paid to a much-loved and long-serving member of the Peak District National Park community

The pleasant, riverside walk along the banks of the Lathkill from Alport to Over Haddon has recently gained a new feature which will be known as 'John’s Gate.'

The sturdy, five-bar gate and associated fencing near Raper Lodge has been erected in memory of John Thompson, one of the Peak District National Park authority’s most loyal and longest-serving employees, who died at the age of 72 in January.

Members of the ‘Escape Committee’ – retired former employees of the National Park – paid warm tributes to their former colleague in a celebratory walk to the gate recently on a beautifully warm summers’ day, and I was delighted to be able to join them.

John’s distinguished career with the National Park extended over an astonishing four decades, during which his vast knowledge, experience and deep-seated love of the countryside of Derbyshire and the Peak District was to create an unsurpassed record of providing access and better facilities for its enjoyment by visitors to Britain’s first National Park.

He started work as an 18-year-old planning trainee with the Peak Park Joint Planning Board in 1966, straight from school in his home town of Wirksworth.

He completed a day release course in Town Planning and played a pivotal role in the production of the National Park’s first Management Plan in 1974.

By 1986 John had been promoted to Landscape and Recreation Group Leader, where he pioneered many ground-breaking and award-winning partnership schemes with other public bodies and organisations.

Probably the best-known among these was the Upper Derwent Valley Management Plan, which won the environmental class in the RICS/Times National Conservation Awards in 1988.

When I worked for the National Park, I was privileged to serve under John’s chairmanship in the Upper Derwent Management Group and have fond memories of a meeting held by candlelight in St Henry’s Hall, Derwent, after a wintertime power cut.

John was later promoted to director of recreation and education and he stood in as temporary chief executive of the Park in 2003. He retired in 2007.

I also later served under John’s chairmanship as a member of the Peak District Local Access Forum, which he chaired for many years until his retirement through ill health in 2021.

In this crucial role he skilfully and diplomatically guided the LAF in giving independent advice to the sponsoring bodies of the National Park Authority and Derbyshire County Council on improvements to public access in the Peak District and Derbyshire.

This was always with John’s constant objective of improving people’s open air recreation and enjoyment.

John’s pioneering work on countryside issues was not confined to the Peak District. From 1994 to 2000 he was also on the board and vice-chair of the National Forest Company, becoming closely involved in this national initiative to create a new forest in 200 square miles in the Heart of England.

Good conservation is often invisible, and John Thompson’s record of quiet achievement will probably go unnoticed by the majority of visitors to the National Park. But it’s there for all to see, nonetheless.