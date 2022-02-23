Knaresborough Round walk - Farnham, Brearton and Scotton

Delve into a walk that follows part of the route of the Knaresborough Round passing through three villages, Farnham, Brearton and Scotton, home to a teenage Guy Fawkes

The walk follows part of the route of the Knaresborough Round passing through three villages, Farnham, Brearton and Scotton, home to a teenage Guy Fawkes. He was born in York but lived in Scotton for a time on his mother's remarriage to one Dennis Bainbridge. Fawkes' Gunpowder Plot to blow up Parliament was foiled in 1605, almost a century before the pub named after him first opened its doors in the village.

In common with pupils and staff at Fawkes' former school, St Peters in York, villagers refuse to burn a guy on 5 November out of respect for their former fellow resident but always gather around a bonfire at the cricket ground before retiring to the Guy Fawkes Arms (see below) to warm up.

Contractors preparing former agricultural land at Lawrence House Farm in Scotton for the building of five new homes last spring found the remains of a dwelling and associated outbuildings that belonged to a self-sufficient farming family in the 13th to 16th centuries. The village has a long and complicated history. St Thomas's Church was built on a Bronze Age burial mound which was destroyed in the 1800s and the Roman road from Aldborough near Boroughbridge to Chester may have passed close by.

Brearton is a lovely, peaceful spot to have a rest. Choose the bench between the church and duckpond. In the mid-19th century the village had two inns (including the Malt Shovel, see below), a grocer's shop, butcher, shoemaker and dressmaker. Field patterns to the north demonstrate the manorial approach to farming from medieval times. Fields were ploughed in long, narrow strips and soil heaped up in ridges, in part as boundaries and to assist with drainage.

St Oswald's Church, Farnham - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

1. From small village green in Farnham head north up Shaw Lane. Stay on lane until it bears left and continue ahead between high hedges.

2. At fingerpost for bridleway go left over step-stile and proceed with wood to your right. The footpath becomes a lane then minor road.

Topiary in Brearton - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

3. Turn left on road into Brearton. Pass pond and along main street. At sign for Barnfield turn left down walled track (easy to miss) and over step-stile. Continue to far left corner of next field and over step-stile. Keep same direction and go over another step-stile and stone footbridge behind it. The right of way heads then crosses the field but is indiscernable so you're better off turning right and going around the field edge. Pass through a kissing gate on right, cross a corner of the field and through a gap stile in a fence, across a track and go over a similar stile to pick up clear path across field. Pass through fieldgate in front of farm and after 20 yards through metal handgate on right following sign for 'Route around cows'. Follow field edge with fence to your left.

Guy Fawkes Arms, Scotton - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

4. At road turn right into Scotton. After church turn left down Smithy Lane signed for the Knaresborough Round.

5. Cross road in Lingerfield and over step-stile, again signed Knaresborough Round. Walk along right side of field then veer off at 10 o'clock heading for the far corner. Go over step-stile and keep left beside fence, heading to left of lakes to and through a metal side-gate. Follow sign for Knaresborough Round down a hedged and fenced path. Turn right onto road and into Farnham.

Malt Shovel, Brearton - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

Eat here

The Malt Shovel, Brearton. Highly reputed 16th century pub and restaurant with rustic stone walls, low beams and log fire. Home-made steak and kidney pie and Battleaxe beer come recommended. themaltshovelbrearton.co.uk

The Guy Fawkes Arms, Scotton. Again very highly rated particularly for Sunday roasts. Taken into new ownership in June 2019, the pub comprises a restaurant, bar area and a cosy, separate snug. guyfawkesarms.co.uk

Map with numbers - Credit: OS



Compass points

Start/finish: Farnham, near Knaresborough. HG5 9HU, SE 349606.

Time/distance: 3 hours; 9km.

Accessibility: Easy and flat but with many stiles. Navigation from Brearton to Scotton needs close attention.

Map: OS Explorer 297 and 298. The route spans two maps so you're best going online and printing an OS map for free via bing.com/maps.

Parking: On street with consideration.



