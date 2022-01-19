Why I love walking at Ladybower in the Peak District

In the first of a new series, readers tell us their most enjoyable walk and why - starting with Craig Wells and his love of Ladybower.

What is your favourite Derbyshire walk?

Ladybower is one of my favourite places to visit for walking and mountain biking. It’s super diverse and has everything surrounding it, from big hills to beautiful woodland and a variety of nature.

There’s also the spectacle of the famous flooded village beneath that water which you rarely see these days but know it’s there. I remember it well from my childhood and younger years.

Plus, after a long and rewarding walk, having somewhere to get some nice food and a drink in the cafe is always a bonus too.



Craig Wells - Credit: Craig Wells

What is it about Ladybower that is so special?

It appeals to me for its stunning scenery. I love the section up towards Hope Cross and back down towards the beast, which is a lovely rocky route down.

The other great thing about Ladybower is that there are so many walks and routes that you can link together for a much bigger loop, for example taking in places such as Mam Tor.

Who do you tend to go walking with?

I usually go with a few mates and end at a good pub. The Ladybower Inn is a favourite or we’ll call at the Fox House, near the Longshaw Estate.

What do you look for in a good walk?

I look for a lot of diversity in a walk. Woodland, rocks and rocky technical walking as well as beautiful scenery - I find Ladybower offers all of that, as well as some easy walking loops too.

What other areas of Derbyshire do you enjoy?

Other places I enjoying walking are Curbar and the Grindleford area. Burbage and up over Surprise View down into Hathersage is a lovely walk I like to do too.

