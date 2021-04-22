5 of the best places to see carpets of beautiful bluebells in the Lake District

Published: 8:44 AM April 22, 2021

The Lake District has many breath-taking bluebell woods which do indeed seem magical. The sight of a swathe of blue sweeping across woodland never fails to lift the spirits but during the pandemic, places that once were accessible have been off limits for many and yet the rhythm of nature continues, bluebells flower regardless and will be there for years to come in, hopefully, happier times.

Rannerdale Knotts, between Buttermere and Crummock Water

Between Buttermere and Crummock Water in the northern Lake District lies Rannerdale Knotts. A climb to the summit will give you great views but a gentler walk to its secret valley, locally known as the Valley of the Bluebells, will reward you with the breath-taking spectacle of thousands of bluebells in spring. Known as a natural wonder, the Rannerdale bluebells are unusual in that they grow on open fellside and not in a woodland. The National Trust are becoming increasingly concerned about the damage being done to the plants on this popular walk and urgently request that visitors stick to the paths.

White Moss Wood, between Grasmere and Rydal Water

From White Moss Common, situated between Grasmere and Rydal Water, you will find a gentle walk that reaps big rewards. In late April and May, beneath the dappled shade of woodland, lies a haze of bluebells. The walk is easily accessible and suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs and is one for the whole family to enjoy.

Skelghyll Woods, Ambleside

Bluebells grow in abundance in Skelghyll Woods which is just a short walk from Ambleside centre. A longer circular walk, the National Trust’s Champion Tree Trail, takes you from Waterhead to Jenkins Crag through woods which are impressive at any time of year but are breath-taking when carpeted with bluebells. The ancient woodland is home to some of Britain’s most impressive trees including the tallest Grand Fir in England and the tallest Douglas Fir in Lakeland.

Low Wood, Wasdale

Low Wood, in the remote and rugged valley of Wasdale, is a peaceful place to wander through bluebell woods. The family-friendly low-level walk takes you through a fine display of bluebells and also offers impressive views across the Lake District’s deepest lake, Wastwater, to its highest mountain, Scafell Pike.

Sea Wood, Bardsea

Bluebells, wild garlic and wood anemones abound in Sea Wood making magical displays in spring. The wood is one of the Woodland Trust’s top bluebell woods. It stands against the north west shore of Morecambe Bay near Ulverston and borders Birkrigg Common, an interesting area of carboniferous limestone where a bronze age stone circle, locally known as the Druid’s Temple, can be found. If you would like to visit the bluebell woods when they are at their best, check the Woodland Trust’s map for bluebells at Nature’s Calendar.

